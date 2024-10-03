101°F
Nationwide glitch affects thousands of Bank of America customers

A person uses a Bank of America ATM in New York on Friday, August 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Ruben Vives, Los Angeles Times
October 2, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

Thousands of Bank of America customers took to social media Wednesday to report an online glitch that either prevented them from accessing their accounts or showed a zero balance.

The problem appears to be nationwide, with some reports showing more than 18,000 customers having been impacted by the glitch so far. Customers went on the social media site X to post about their experience. Some complained that Bank of America had yet to alert them to the issue.

According to Downdetector, customers have been reporting the issue since 9 a.m. Pacific time. The reports comes from several major cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, New York and Boston. Customers on the site also reported having problems accessing their accounts online, on mobile devices and in some cases at ATMs.

Customers on social media reported having trouble logging into their accounts or receiving error messages that their accounts could not be retrieved and that their current balance amount was unavailable. Some customers saw no balance — just dashes — while others received a message that the balance being displayed was from the previous day.

A spokesperson for Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

