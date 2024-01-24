54°F
Personal Finance

Nevada has 2nd-highest grocery prices in country, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 9:22 am
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 9:27 am
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Residents in Nevada are paying more for their groceries than almost any other state in the nation, according to a new report.

Help Advisor says it analyzed U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey data released in November 2023 in order to determine the most expensive states for grocery shopping. The table excludes Alaska and Hawaii, Help Advisor notes.

The national weekly average of food spending was $270.21, according to the study.

Based on the findings, Help Advisor says Nevada residents spend on average $294.76 per week on groceries, the second highest amount in the continental United States.

According to the report, on average, the top five states in which households are spending the most on groceries each week are as follows:

California ($297.72), Nevada ($294.76), Mississippi ($290.64), Washington ($287.67) and Florida ($287.27).

On the opposite end, Help Advisor’s findings indicate that on average, the states in which households are spending the least on groceries are Indiana ($239.11), Michigan ($236.38), Nebraska ($235.12), Iowa ($227.32) and Wisconsin ($221.46).

To read the full report, click HERE.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research Conference a ...
Fed signals it could cut interest rates 3 times in 2024
By Christopher Rugaber Associated Press

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday for a third straight time, and Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation has cooled.

(Getty Images)
200 military discounts for active duty, retirees and more
By Kent McDill The Penny Hoarder

There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve, but many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude by offering discounts.

