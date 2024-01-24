Nevada has 2nd-highest grocery prices in country, report says

Residents in Nevada are paying more for their groceries than almost any other state in the nation, according to a new report.

Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Residents in Nevada are paying more for their groceries than almost any other state in the nation, according to a new report.

Help Advisor says it analyzed U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey data released in November 2023 in order to determine the most expensive states for grocery shopping. The table excludes Alaska and Hawaii, Help Advisor notes.

The national weekly average of food spending was $270.21, according to the study.

Based on the findings, Help Advisor says Nevada residents spend on average $294.76 per week on groceries, the second highest amount in the continental United States.

According to the report, on average, the top five states in which households are spending the most on groceries each week are as follows:

California ($297.72), Nevada ($294.76), Mississippi ($290.64), Washington ($287.67) and Florida ($287.27).

On the opposite end, Help Advisor’s findings indicate that on average, the states in which households are spending the least on groceries are Indiana ($239.11), Michigan ($236.38), Nebraska ($235.12), Iowa ($227.32) and Wisconsin ($221.46).

To read the full report, click HERE.