Nevada workers got a 4.9% pay increase year over year, study says
The wage growth from July 2024 to July of this year ranks Nevada at No. 11 in the nation, according to the study.
Nevadans who stayed in their jobs saw wage growth of 4.9 percent in July, according to a study from global payroll provider ADP.
The median annual salary in Nevada was $52,400 for “job-stayers” in July, lower than the national average of $60,700, according to the study. This is a small jump from the median salary recorded for Nevada in June at $52,200, and nationally at $60,300.
Across the country, the median annual wage growth for job-stayers remained the same at 4.4 percent. Additionally, wage growth for those who changed jobs remained constant in July, at 7 percent year over year, the study said.
The industries that added the most jobs nationally in July were leisure and hospitality, financial activities, trade, transportation and utilities; adding 46,000, 28,000, and 18,000 jobs, respectively.
Health care is poised to lead job growth in Clark County, according to the latest annual report from the UNLV’s The Center for Business and Economic Research.
“Within the next two years, health care is expected to surpass retail as Southern Nevada’s second-largest employment sector, driven by increased demand and an aging population,” reads the report.
