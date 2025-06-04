These 5 car colors lose the most value in the Las Vegas Valley, study says

Bad news for owners of vehicles in these five colors. Five car colors in the Las Vegas Valley lose the most in value when it’s time to trade-in or sell, according to a new study.

Five car colors in the Las Vegas Valley lose the most in value when it’s time to trade-in or sell, according to a study from iSeeCars. The study analyzed over 1.2 million model year 2022 used cars from August 2024 through May 2025 and how much their value depreciated over three-year timelines compared to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

White cars depreciated the most, losing 31.6 percent, a $15,285 difference from the MSRP, according to the study. Black and gray cars finish off the top three, with a 30.9 percent and 29.5 percent depreciation or a $14,915 and $13,230 difference from the MSRP, respectively.

“White and black are the two most common car colors, which suggests plenty of people want them,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer in a statement. “But it also means those colors provide zero distinction in the used market, reducing their value and making it easy for buyers to shop around for the lowest-priced model in these shades.”

Blue is the next color on the list with a three-year depreciation of 29.3 percent or $13,297 difference from the MSRP, according to the study. Red is the fifth on the list, with a 28.5 percent, three-year depreciation or a $12,449 difference in the retail price.

While all cars lose their value, these next five colors have the lowest depreciation.

Yellow is the top color in Las Vegas, as well as across the top 50 metro areas, with the highest resale value, according to the study. The three-year depreciation is 22.7 percent, or a $12,947 MSRP difference.

Following is green, with a 25.2 percent depreciation and a $12,637 MSRP difference; orange with a 25.3 percent depreciation and a $10,292 MSRP difference; beige with a 26.8 percent depreciation and a $16,811 difference from MSRP; and gold with a 27.1 percent depreciation and a $13,141 MSRP difference.

“While bright or obscure colors may not be widely preferred, they tend to be much rarer than mainstream colors on the used market,” said Brauer. “This can lead to higher resale value for used vehicles with uncommon colors, where buyer demand outstrips supply.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.