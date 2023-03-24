62°F
Personal Finance

What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?

Stacker
March 24, 2023 - 1:28 pm
 
(Canva)
(Canva)

Chaos in the financial markets and fears of a recession may have kept gas prices from jumping this past week, even as Americans embark on spring travel plans.

A gallon of gas was $3.44 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Nevada. Gas prices are as of March 24.

As long as oil prices remain reduced as they are today, prices at the pump could remain suppressed for drivers, according to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Michigan, and Nevada all saw the largest weekly decreases in retail gasoline prices.

Nevada by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.22

– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.6%)

– Year change: -$0.96 (-18.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.67 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.53

– Week change: -$0.09 (-1.9%)

– Year change: -$0.71 (-13.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.04 (6/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.82

#2. Hawaii: $4.82

#3. Washington: $4.25

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.99

#2. Oklahoma: $3.02

#3. Arkansas: $3.03

(iStock)
Egg shortage to worsen: How to prepare as spring approaches
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy GoBankingRates.com

Eggs have become a symbol of recent (and relentless) inflation — they rose an eye-popping 11.1% in November and are up a whopping 59.9% over the past 12 months, according to the consumer price index. And it seems like there will be fewer Easter eggs in 2023.

