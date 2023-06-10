What’s the real value of $100 in Nevada?
A $100 bill can be stretched much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Mississippi than in Hawaii, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between different states.
It’s no secret that a $100 bill can be stretched much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Mississippi than in Hawaii, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between different states.
More: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500
Here: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch
To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs and also analyzed supplemental factors such as median household income, typical home values and annual cost-of-living expenditures to provide deeper insights into why $100 is worth more in some states than others.
This data is important because it can greatly impact your quality of life. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Florida, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida — and even more in South Dakota.
If you’re thinking about making a move, this information can help you choose a state that fits your budget. Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. If you’re tired of living paycheck to paycheck, click through to learn which states allow you to get more for your dollar.
50. Hawaii
- Real value of $100: $86.80
- Median household income: $88,005
- Typical home value: $966,545
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $70,267
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
49. California
- Real value of $100: $88.20
- Median household income: $84,097
- Typical home value: $747,628
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $51,463
Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?
48. New York
- Real value of $100: $90.50
- Median household income: $75,157
- Typical home value: $401,215
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $48,825
47. New Jersey
- Real value of $100: $90.90
- Median household income: $89,703
- Typical home value: $466,251
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,894
46. Washington
- Real value of $100: $91.10
- Median household income: $82,400
- Typical home value: $585,856
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,318
45. Massachusetts
- Real value of $100: $93.40
- Median household income: $89,026
- Typical home value: $584,901
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $55,941
Here: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
44. Maryland
- Real value of $100: $93.80
- Median household income: $91,431
- Typical home value: $399,433
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $43,848
43. Alaska
- Real value of $100: $95.60
- Median household income: $80,287
- Typical home value: $354,937
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $45,618
42. (tie) Colorado
- Real value of $100: $97.00
- Median household income: $80,184
- Typical home value: $558,684
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,759
41. (tie) Oregon
- Real value of $100: $97.00
- Median household income: $70,084
- Typical home value: $498,120
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,015
Check Out: 6 Richest People in the World You’ve Never Heard Of
40. Connecticut
- Real value of $100: $97.40
- Median household income: $83,572
- Typical home value: $384,211
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,652
39. New Hampshire
- Real value of $100: $97.50
- Median household income: $83,449
- Typical home value: $449,352
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,361
38. Virginia
- Real value of $100: $97.70
- Median household income: $80,615
- Typical home value: $366,186
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,988
37. Rhode Island
- Real value of $100: $97.90
- Median household income: $74,489
- Typical home value: $426,464
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,057
More: Here’s How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You’re in Your 50s
36. (tie) Illinois
- Real value of $100: $98.60
- Median household income: $72,563
- Typical home value: $244,772
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274
35. (tie) Florida
- Real value of $100: $98.60
- Median household income: $72,563
- Typical home value: $244,772
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274
34. Vermont
- Real value of $100: $101.30
- Median household income: $67,674
- Typical home value: $333,884
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,053
33. Texas
- Real value of $100: $101.50
- Median household income: $67,321
- Typical home value: $299,094
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,690
I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich
32. Minnesota
- Real value of $100: $101.60
- Median household income: $77,706
- Typical home value: $323,769
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,430
31. Delaware
- Real value of $100: $102.30
- Median household income: $72,724
- Typical home value: $358,962
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,771
30. (tie) Arizona
- Real value of $100: $103.30
- Median household income: $65,913
- Typical home value: $422,689
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,495
29. (tie) Maine
- Real value of $100: $103.30
- Median household income: $63,182
- Typical home value: $355,439
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,792
Here: 10 Best Cash Advance Apps That Cover You Until Payday
28. Pennsylvania
- Real value of $100: $103.60
- Median household income: $67,587
- Typical home value: $247,298
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,965
27. Georgia
- Real value of $100: $104.20
- Median household income: $65,030
- Typical home value: $311,237
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,009
26. Nevada
- Real value of $100: $104.50
- Median household income: $65,686
- Typical home value: $429,940
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,503
25. Utah
- Real value of $100: $105.40
- Median household income: $79,133
- Typical home value: $523,236
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,634
Discover: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money
24. Michigan
- Real value of $100: $105.70
- Median household income: $63,202
- Typical home value: $218,690
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,631
23. North Carolina
- Real value of $100: $106.20
- Median household income: $60,516
- Typical home value: $314,946
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,190
22. South Carolina
- Real value of $100: $106.30
- Median household income: $58,234
- Typical home value: $277,816
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,120
21. Wisconsin
- Real value of $100: $106.70
- Median household income: $67,080
- Typical home value: $266,558
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,546
Zelle Scams on Facebook Marketplace: How To Recognize and Avoid Them
20. Indiana
- Real value of $100: $107.30
- Median household income: $61,944
- Typical home value: $225,212
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,045
19. Ohio
- Real value of $100: $107.50
- Median household income: $61,938
- Typical home value: $210,301
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,961
18. Missouri
- Real value of $100: $108.00
- Median household income: $61,043
- Typical home value: $230,265
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,762
17. (tie) Nebraska
- Real value of $100: $108.20
- Median household income: $66,644
- Typical home value: $247,303
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,996
Find Out: Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It
16. (tie) Idaho
- Real value of $100: $108.20
- Median household income: $63,377
- Typical home value: $444,321
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,816
15. Montana
- Real value of $100: $108.40
- Median household income: $60,560
- Typical home value: $437,276
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,827
14. Wyoming
- Real value of $100: $108.60
- Median household income: $68,002
- Typical home value: $325,043
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,582
13. Louisiana
- Real value of $100: $108.70
- Median household income: $53,571
- Typical home value: $185,548
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,244
Here: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
12. Kansas
- Real value of $100: $108.80
- Median household income: $64,521
- Typical home value: $211,737
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,302
11. North Dakota
- Real value of $100: $108.90
- Median household income: $68,131
- Typical home value: $247,713
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,362
10. Tennessee
- Real value of $100: $109.10
- Median household income: $58,516
- Typical home value: $295,026
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,730
9. West Virginia
- Real value of $100: $109.20
- Median household income: $50,884
- Typical home value: $150,672
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,107
Here: Facebook Marketplace Scams To Watch Out For in 2023
8. Oklahoma
- Real value of $100: $109.70
- Median household income: $56,956
- Typical home value: $193,251
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,279
7. South Dakota
- Real value of $100: $109.90
- Median household income: $63,920
- Typical home value: $287,737
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,912
6. New Mexico
- Real value of $100: $110.10
- Median household income: $54,020
- Typical home value: $282,904
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,735
5. Iowa
- Real value of $100: $110.40
- Median household income: $65,429
- Typical home value: $204,538
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,499
I’m a Financial Advisor: These Are the Worst Money Mistakes I See People Make
4. Arkansas
- Real value of $100: $110.60
- Median household income: $52,123
- Typical home value: $177,660
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,992
3. Kentucky
- Real value of $100: $110.90
- Median household income: $55,454
- Typical home value: $192,081
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,988
Here: Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth
2. Alabama
- Real value of $100: $111.90
- Median household income: $54,943
- Typical home value: $205,597
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,543
1. Mississippi
- Real value of $100: $113.40
- Median household income: $49,111
- Typical home value: $164,965
- Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,005
Jami Farkas and Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs 2021 Regional Price Parities release. GOBankingRates ranked the states from where $100 is worth the least to the most and provided supplemental factors such as median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: 2021 Consumer Expenditures and typical home value for a single-family residence as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 1, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Real Value of $100 in Every State