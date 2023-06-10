75°F
Personal Finance

What’s the real value of $100 in Nevada?

By Jennifer Taylor GoBankingRates.com
June 10, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
(iStock)
(iStock)

It’s no secret that a $100 bill can be stretched much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Mississippi than in Hawaii, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between different states.

To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs and also analyzed supplemental factors such as median household income, typical home values and annual cost-of-living expenditures to provide deeper insights into why $100 is worth more in some states than others.

This data is important because it can greatly impact your quality of life. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Florida, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida — and even more in South Dakota.

If you’re thinking about making a move, this information can help you choose a state that fits your budget. Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. If you’re tired of living paycheck to paycheck, click through to learn which states allow you to get more for your dollar.

Scenic view of Honolulu city and Waikiki Beach; Hawaii, USA.

50. Hawaii

  • Real value of $100: $86.80
  • Median household income: $88,005
  • Typical home value: $966,545
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $70,267

Los Angeles California skyline at sunset

49. California

  • Real value of $100: $88.20
  • Median household income: $84,097
  • Typical home value: $747,628
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $51,463

United States New York

48. New York

  • Real value of $100: $90.50
  • Median household income: $75,157
  • Typical home value: $401,215
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $48,825
Beach houses along the inlet in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

47. New Jersey

  • Real value of $100: $90.90
  • Median household income: $89,703
  • Typical home value: $466,251
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,894
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston’s Back Bay skyline in the background.

46. Washington

  • Real value of $100: $91.10
  • Median household income: $82,400
  • Typical home value: $585,856
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,318
Seattle Washington view from a forest

45. Massachusetts

  • Real value of $100: $93.40
  • Median household income: $89,026
  • Typical home value: $584,901
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $55,941

Maryland

44. Maryland

  • Real value of $100: $93.80
  • Median household income: $91,431
  • Typical home value: $399,433
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $43,848
The quaint village of Harrisville New Hampshire reflecting on a small pond in autumn.

43. Alaska

  • Real value of $100: $95.60
  • Median household income: $80,287
  • Typical home value: $354,937
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $45,618
Alaska

42. (tie) Colorado

  • Real value of $100: $97.00
  • Median household income: $80,184
  • Typical home value: $558,684
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,759
View of buildings and the Connecticut State Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut.

41. (tie) Oregon

  • Real value of $100: $97.00
  • Median household income: $70,084
  • Typical home value: $498,120
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,015

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

40. Connecticut

  • Real value of $100: $97.40
  • Median household income: $83,572
  • Typical home value: $384,211
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,652
A view looking down to the Willamette River

39. New Hampshire

  • Real value of $100: $97.50
  • Median household income: $83,449
  • Typical home value: $449,352
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,361
Westminster, MAY 5: Building with snow mountain as background on MAY 5, 2017 at Westminster, Colorado.

38. Virginia

  • Real value of $100: $97.70
  • Median household income: $80,615
  • Typical home value: $366,186
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,988
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

37. Rhode Island

  • Real value of $100: $97.90
  • Median household income: $74,489
  • Typical home value: $426,464
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,057

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

36. (tie) Illinois

  • Real value of $100: $98.60
  • Median household income: $72,563
  • Typical home value: $244,772
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274
Jacksonville, Flordia

35. (tie) Florida

  • Real value of $100: $98.60
  • Median household income: $72,563
  • Typical home value: $244,772
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

34. Vermont

  • Real value of $100: $101.30
  • Median household income: $67,674
  • Typical home value: $333,884
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,053
Portland, Maine, USA coastal townscape.

33. Texas

  • Real value of $100: $101.50
  • Median household income: $67,321
  • Typical home value: $299,094
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,690

Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at night time as seen from the famous stone arch bridge.

32. Minnesota

  • Real value of $100: $101.60
  • Median household income: $77,706
  • Typical home value: $323,769
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,430
Illinois

31. Delaware

  • Real value of $100: $102.30
  • Median household income: $72,724
  • Typical home value: $358,962
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,771
North View Las Vegas Mountain Range Mojave Desert Nevada, USA

30. (tie) Arizona

  • Real value of $100: $103.30
  • Median household income: $65,913
  • Typical home value: $422,689
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,495
Aerial view of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

29. (tie) Maine

  • Real value of $100: $103.30
  • Median household income: $63,182
  • Typical home value: $355,439
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,792

Austin, Texas

28. Pennsylvania

  • Real value of $100: $103.60
  • Median household income: $67,587
  • Typical home value: $247,298
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,965
Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

27. Georgia

  • Real value of $100: $104.20
  • Median household income: $65,030
  • Typical home value: $311,237
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,009
Phoenix, Arizona, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

26. Nevada

  • Real value of $100: $104.50
  • Median household income: $65,686
  • Typical home value: $429,940
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,503
Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.

25. Utah

  • Real value of $100: $105.40
  • Median household income: $79,133
  • Typical home value: $523,236
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,634

Savannah Georgia

24. Michigan

  • Real value of $100: $105.70
  • Median household income: $63,202
  • Typical home value: $218,690
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,631
Wyoming Jackson Hole homes

23. North Carolina

  • Real value of $100: $106.20
  • Median household income: $60,516
  • Typical home value: $314,946
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,190
Detroit view over Brush Park district.

22. South Carolina

  • Real value of $100: $106.30
  • Median household income: $58,234
  • Typical home value: $277,816
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,120
City of Boise and PArk in the fall.

21. Wisconsin

  • Real value of $100: $106.70
  • Median household income: $67,080
  • Typical home value: $266,558
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,546

Wisconsin

20. Indiana

  • Real value of $100: $107.30
  • Median household income: $61,944
  • Typical home value: $225,212
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,045
Charlotte North Carolina daytime skyline

19. Ohio

  • Real value of $100: $107.50
  • Median household income: $61,938
  • Typical home value: $210,301
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,961
Charleston South Carolina

18. Missouri

  • Real value of $100: $108.00
  • Median household income: $61,043
  • Typical home value: $230,265
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,762
Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.

17. (tie) Nebraska

  • Real value of $100: $108.20
  • Median household income: $66,644
  • Typical home value: $247,303
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,996

Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

16. (tie) Idaho

  • Real value of $100: $108.20
  • Median household income: $63,377
  • Typical home value: $444,321
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,816
Nebraska

15. Montana

  • Real value of $100: $108.40
  • Median household income: $60,560
  • Typical home value: $437,276
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,827
North Dakota

14. Wyoming

  • Real value of $100: $108.60
  • Median household income: $68,002
  • Typical home value: $325,043
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,582
Kansas-Topeka

13. Louisiana

  • Real value of $100: $108.70
  • Median household income: $53,571
  • Typical home value: $185,548
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,244

Des Moines skyline view with Downtown Des Moines, elevated view.

12. Kansas

  • Real value of $100: $108.80
  • Median household income: $64,521
  • Typical home value: $211,737
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,302
Pedestrians cross Kirkwood Avenue near Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, April 12, 2017.

11. North Dakota

  • Real value of $100: $108.90
  • Median household income: $68,131
  • Typical home value: $247,713
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,362
Missouri

10. Tennessee

  • Real value of $100: $109.10
  • Median household income: $58,516
  • Typical home value: $295,026
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,730
Cincinnati Ohio

9. West Virginia

  • Real value of $100: $109.20
  • Median household income: $50,884
  • Typical home value: $150,672
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,107

New Orleans, Louisiana at Jackson Square.

8. Oklahoma

  • Real value of $100: $109.70
  • Median household income: $56,956
  • Typical home value: $193,251
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,279
"Deadwood, South Dakota, USA - September 14, 2011: View on Upper Main Street in South Dakota.

7. South Dakota

  • Real value of $100: $109.90
  • Median household income: $63,920
  • Typical home value: $287,737
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,912
Louisville Kentucky dusk skyline

6. New Mexico

  • Real value of $100: $110.10
  • Median household income: $54,020
  • Typical home value: $282,904
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,735
"Tulsa downtown skyline from a park with trees, grass, rocks, and a stream in the foreground.

5. Iowa

  • Real value of $100: $110.40
  • Median household income: $65,429
  • Typical home value: $204,538
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,499

West-Virginia-Charleston

4. Arkansas

  • Real value of $100: $110.60
  • Median household income: $52,123
  • Typical home value: $177,660
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,992
Birmingham, Alabama, USA downtown city skyline.

3. Kentucky

  • Real value of $100: $110.90
  • Median household income: $55,454
  • Typical home value: $192,081
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,988

Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

2. Alabama

  • Real value of $100: $111.90
  • Median household income: $54,943
  • Typical home value: $205,597
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,543
Biloxi Mississippi

1. Mississippi

  • Real value of $100: $113.40
  • Median household income: $49,111
  • Typical home value: $164,965
  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,005

Jami Farkas and Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs 2021 Regional Price Parities release. GOBankingRates ranked the states from where $100 is worth the least to the most and provided supplemental factors such as median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: 2021 Consumer Expenditures and typical home value for a single-family residence as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Real Value of $100 in Every State

