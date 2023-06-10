What’s the real value of $100 in Nevada?

A $100 bill can be stretched much further in some states than others. Most people know you’ll get a lot more for your money in Mississippi than in Hawaii, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between different states.

To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs and also analyzed supplemental factors such as median household income, typical home values and annual cost-of-living expenditures to provide deeper insights into why $100 is worth more in some states than others.

This data is important because it can greatly impact your quality of life. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Florida, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida — and even more in South Dakota.

If you’re thinking about making a move, this information can help you choose a state that fits your budget. Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. If you’re tired of living paycheck to paycheck, click through to learn which states allow you to get more for your dollar.

50. Hawaii Real value of $100: $86.80

$86.80 Median household income: $88,005

$88,005 Typical home value: $966,545

$966,545 Annual cost of living expenditures: $70,267

49. California Real value of $100: $88.20

$88.20 Median household income: $84,097

$84,097 Typical home value: $747,628

$747,628 Annual cost of living expenditures: $51,463

48. New York Real value of $100: $90.50

$90.50 Median household income: $75,157

$75,157 Typical home value: $401,215

$401,215 Annual cost of living expenditures: $48,825

47. New Jersey Real value of $100: $90.90

$90.90 Median household income: $89,703

$89,703 Typical home value: $466,251

$466,251 Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,894

46. Washington Real value of $100: $91.10

$91.10 Median household income: $82,400

$82,400 Typical home value: $585,856

$585,856 Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,318

45. Massachusetts Real value of $100: $93.40

$93.40 Median household income: $89,026

$89,026 Typical home value: $584,901

$584,901 Annual cost of living expenditures: $55,941

44. Maryland Real value of $100: $93.80

$93.80 Median household income: $91,431

$91,431 Typical home value: $399,433

$399,433 Annual cost of living expenditures: $43,848

43. Alaska Real value of $100: $95.60

$95.60 Median household income: $80,287

$80,287 Typical home value: $354,937

$354,937 Annual cost of living expenditures: $45,618

42. (tie) Colorado Real value of $100: $97.00

$97.00 Median household income: $80,184

$80,184 Typical home value: $558,684

$558,684 Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,759

41. (tie) Oregon Real value of $100: $97.00

$97.00 Median household income: $70,084

$70,084 Typical home value: $498,120

$498,120 Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,015

40. Connecticut Real value of $100: $97.40

$97.40 Median household income: $83,572

$83,572 Typical home value: $384,211

$384,211 Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,652

39. New Hampshire Real value of $100: $97.50

$97.50 Median household income: $83,449

$83,449 Typical home value: $449,352

$449,352 Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,361

38. Virginia Real value of $100: $97.70

$97.70 Median household income: $80,615

$80,615 Typical home value: $366,186

$366,186 Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,988

37. Rhode Island Real value of $100: $97.90

$97.90 Median household income: $74,489

$74,489 Typical home value: $426,464

$426,464 Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,057

36. (tie) Illinois Real value of $100: $98.60

$98.60 Median household income: $72,563

$72,563 Typical home value: $244,772

$244,772 Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274

35. (tie) Florida Real value of $100: $98.60

$98.60 Median household income: $72,563

$72,563 Typical home value: $244,772

$244,772 Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274

34. Vermont Real value of $100: $101.30

$101.30 Median household income: $67,674

$67,674 Typical home value: $333,884

$333,884 Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,053

33. Texas Real value of $100: $101.50

$101.50 Median household income: $67,321

$67,321 Typical home value: $299,094

$299,094 Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,690

32. Minnesota Real value of $100: $101.60

$101.60 Median household income: $77,706

$77,706 Typical home value: $323,769

$323,769 Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,430

31. Delaware Real value of $100: $102.30

$102.30 Median household income: $72,724

$72,724 Typical home value: $358,962

$358,962 Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,771

30. (tie) Arizona Real value of $100: $103.30

$103.30 Median household income: $65,913

$65,913 Typical home value: $422,689

$422,689 Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,495

29. (tie) Maine Real value of $100: $103.30

$103.30 Median household income: $63,182

$63,182 Typical home value: $355,439

$355,439 Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,792

28. Pennsylvania Real value of $100: $103.60

$103.60 Median household income: $67,587

$67,587 Typical home value: $247,298

$247,298 Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,965

27. Georgia Real value of $100: $104.20

$104.20 Median household income: $65,030

$65,030 Typical home value: $311,237

$311,237 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,009

26. Nevada Real value of $100: $104.50

$104.50 Median household income: $65,686

$65,686 Typical home value: $429,940

$429,940 Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,503

25. Utah Real value of $100: $105.40

$105.40 Median household income: $79,133

$79,133 Typical home value: $523,236

$523,236 Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,634

24. Michigan Real value of $100: $105.70

$105.70 Median household income: $63,202

$63,202 Typical home value: $218,690

$218,690 Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,631

23. North Carolina Real value of $100: $106.20

$106.20 Median household income: $60,516

$60,516 Typical home value: $314,946

$314,946 Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,190

22. South Carolina Real value of $100: $106.30

$106.30 Median household income: $58,234

$58,234 Typical home value: $277,816

$277,816 Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,120

21. Wisconsin Real value of $100: $106.70

$106.70 Median household income: $67,080

$67,080 Typical home value: $266,558

$266,558 Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,546

20. Indiana Real value of $100: $107.30

$107.30 Median household income: $61,944

$61,944 Typical home value: $225,212

$225,212 Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,045

19. Ohio Real value of $100: $107.50

$107.50 Median household income: $61,938

$61,938 Typical home value: $210,301

$210,301 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,961

18. Missouri Real value of $100: $108.00

$108.00 Median household income: $61,043

$61,043 Typical home value: $230,265

$230,265 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,762

17. (tie) Nebraska Real value of $100: $108.20

$108.20 Median household income: $66,644

$66,644 Typical home value: $247,303

$247,303 Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,996

16. (tie) Idaho Real value of $100: $108.20

$108.20 Median household income: $63,377

$63,377 Typical home value: $444,321

$444,321 Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,816

15. Montana Real value of $100: $108.40

$108.40 Median household income: $60,560

$60,560 Typical home value: $437,276

$437,276 Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,827

14. Wyoming Real value of $100: $108.60

$108.60 Median household income: $68,002

$68,002 Typical home value: $325,043

$325,043 Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,582

13. Louisiana Real value of $100: $108.70

$108.70 Median household income: $53,571

$53,571 Typical home value: $185,548

$185,548 Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,244

12. Kansas Real value of $100: $108.80

$108.80 Median household income: $64,521

$64,521 Typical home value: $211,737

$211,737 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,302

11. North Dakota Real value of $100: $108.90

$108.90 Median household income: $68,131

$68,131 Typical home value: $247,713

$247,713 Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,362

10. Tennessee Real value of $100: $109.10

$109.10 Median household income: $58,516

$58,516 Typical home value: $295,026

$295,026 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,730

9. West Virginia Real value of $100: $109.20

$109.20 Median household income: $50,884

$50,884 Typical home value: $150,672

$150,672 Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,107

8. Oklahoma Real value of $100: $109.70

$109.70 Median household income: $56,956

$56,956 Typical home value: $193,251

$193,251 Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,279

7. South Dakota Real value of $100: $109.90

$109.90 Median household income: $63,920

$63,920 Typical home value: $287,737

$287,737 Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,912

6. New Mexico Real value of $100: $110.10

$110.10 Median household income: $54,020

$54,020 Typical home value: $282,904

$282,904 Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,735

5. Iowa Real value of $100: $110.40

$110.40 Median household income: $65,429

$65,429 Typical home value: $204,538

$204,538 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,499

4. Arkansas Real value of $100: $110.60

$110.60 Median household income: $52,123

$52,123 Typical home value: $177,660

$177,660 Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,992

3. Kentucky Real value of $100: $110.90

$110.90 Median household income: $55,454

$55,454 Typical home value: $192,081

$192,081 Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,988

2. Alabama Real value of $100: $111.90

$111.90 Median household income: $54,943

$54,943 Typical home value: $205,597

$205,597 Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,543

1. Mississippi Real value of $100: $113.40

$113.40 Median household income: $49,111

$49,111 Typical home value: $164,965

$164,965 Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,005

Jami Farkas and Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs 2021 Regional Price Parities release. GOBankingRates ranked the states from where $100 is worth the least to the most and provided supplemental factors such as median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: 2021 Consumer Expenditures and typical home value for a single-family residence as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Real Value of $100 in Every State