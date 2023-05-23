With Memorial Day approaching, here’s what’s happening with gas prices

Getting out of town for Memorial Day? There’s good news for drivers ahead of the long weekend.

Crystal Tippit of Orange County, Calif., pumps gas at Chevron on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gas prices have been stagnant for more than a week, spelling good news for drivers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Gas is 10 cents cheaper than a week before, and almost a full dollar less than a year ago at this same time. A record 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend, a 7% increase over last year, according to AAA. Air travel is projected to be the most in-demand form of travel, whereas an estimated half a million fewer road trips will be taken compared with last year.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.54 on average Monday, May 22, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (NV only) metro area using data from AAA. Prices in southern states are the lowest heading into the holiday weekend, and prices per gallon of regular gasoline are highest on the West Coast.

Las Vegas by the numbers

– Current gas price: $4.28

—- Nevada average: $4.24

– 1-week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

– 1-year change: -$0.92 (-17.7%)

– Record high gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.63

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.1%)

– 1-year change: $-0.89 (-16.2%)

– Record high diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.13

#3. Scottsdale, AZ: $5.09

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.85

#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.87

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.88