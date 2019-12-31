Pet-related technology keeping furbabies happy

An October report from the Consumer Technology Association found about 23 percent of American consumers planned to purchase pet-related technology as a gift during the holidays.

The Go Dogo gaming console for dogs has a virtual trainer instruct dogs to preform tricks in exchange for treats. (Courtesy, Go Dogo)

The CarePod smart pod, which lets users keep track of their pets while traveling in airplanes. (Courtesy, CarePod)

Las Vegas-based WAG Brands' SpotLED Tag. (Courtesy, WAG Brands)

Sure Petcare's “Micochip Pet Feeder Connect” records how much a pet eats every day. (Courtesy, Sure Petcare)

Sure Petcare’s Animo attaches to collars and uses Bluetooth to monitor a pet’s daily activity goals. (Courtesy, Sure Petcare)

Wayzn converts sliding doors into app-controlled smart doors for dogs. (Courtesy, Wayzn)

The PuppyDoc IoT platform uses a device to monitor sunlight exposure, light pollution, UV levels, vitamin D, melatonin as well as activity and rest time. (Courtesy, JM Smart)

iKuddle’s app-controlled Smart Litter Box self cleans, automatically packages litter, links to internet of things devices and eliminates up to 90 percent of litter box odors. (Courtesy, iKuddle)

A poodle, isolated on a white background, wears a blue Hanukkah sweater.

Cute puppy dog lighting a menorah candelabrum and a kitten spinning a wooden dreidel in celebration of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday

Black and White Border Collie with Antlers and Fairy Light Bokeh

Cat wearing sunglasses with the reflection of palm trees relaxing on the beach. Cat wearing Santa hat. Christmas concept

Dog in a christmas costume. Happy pet

Cute Christmas dogs and cats together hanging paws over white horizontal website banner or social media header

Head of Jack Russell Terrier with deer antlers

For those who opened presents this holiday season, there was a good chance there was a pet gadget of some sort beneath the wrapping paper.

An October report from the Consumer Technology Association found about 23 percent of American consumers planned to purchase pet-related technology as a gift during the holidays. Overall, the total units of pet tech products shipped during the fourth quarter was forecasted to increase more than 60 percent compared to the year prior.

“It’s a very giftable product category,” said Rick Kowalski, senior manager of industry and business intelligence for the Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES. The largest annual Las Vegas trade show, CES will run Tuesday through Friday and is expected to draw in more than 175,000 attendees and more than 4,400 exhibiting companies.

Experts say pet tech purchases will only continue to grow as more people turn toward devices to keep their pets happy and healthy.

Pet tech’s appeal

Kowalski said the pet tech industry has exploded over the past five years or so, with the spread of internet-of-things devices.

“People were using connectivity to add value to a bunch of different products, and pet tech is definitely one of those,” he said. “People like to see what their pets are doing in the house while they’re away.”

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet tech is already in a good number of dog-owning households in the U.S. About 17 percent of U.S. households have automatic feeding or watering devices, 6 percent have an automatic pet door and 4 percent have a pet monitoring system or camera, according to a 2019 report.

APPA CEO Steve King said pet tech’s popularity has grown alongside the millennial generation. In 2017, the association reported millennials had become the primary pet-owning generation, at 35 percent compared with baby boomers’ 32 percent.

King said millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — tend to view pet devices as a necessity, whereas previous generations viewed them as a luxury. It could be because these younger consumers view pets differently, King said.

“Millennials are starting households later, they’re having children later,” he said. “Pets, in many cases, serve as surrogate children or practice children for millennials. That has been, in part, a driver as to why they’re considered to be much more members of the family than previous generations.”

An opportunity for manufacturers

While pet tech is a relatively new space, Kowalski said it offers a “huge market” to manufacturers.

According to a report from the American Veterinary Medical Association, nearly 57 percent of all U.S. households owned a pet at the end of 2016. A 2019 APPA report found that about 64 million U.S. households own a dog, and another 43 million own a cat.

“Manufacturers look at this as a huge opportunity to insert technology in a new category that traditionally many people weren’t thinking about,” Kowalski said.

A CTA report forecasts the pet tech industry will be worth about $500 million in 2020.

And as younger, pet-loving generations grow older, King said the industry will continue to surge. Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, already make up 11 percent of the pet owning population, according to the APPA.

“That will only continue to grow. … They’re just now going out on their own, leaving college, getting jobs,” King said. “That generation is even more enamoured with pet products.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.