Petition urging Walmart to stop gun sales gaining steam

In the wake of recent deadly shootings, an online petition calling for Walmart to stop selling guns is gaining steam.

Walmart employees have started an online petition to get the retailer to stop selling firearms. (Gene J. Puskar/AP, File)

The petition was started by Walmart employees, according to Change.org. It had nearly 130,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

“In light of these recent tragedies … and in response to corporate’s inaction, we as employees are organizing several days of action, to protest Walmart’s profit from the sale of firearms and ammunition,” the petition’s page states.

On Twitter, supporters of the petition have been expressing support through with #WalmartMustAct.

Walmart’s president and CEO spoke about Walmart’s gun policies during a recent earnings call.

“With more than 1 million associates and millions more customers, we’re listening to a wide range of perspectives and views,” Doug McMillon said. “We will strive to use these experiences to identify additional actions we can take to strengthen our processes, improve our technology and create an even safer environment in our stores.

“We’re also thinking through the broader issues related to gun violence and things we should do to help create safer communities.”

