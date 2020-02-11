Pets now welcome on many Uber rides in Las Vegas

Uber is launching its Uber Pet service Tuesday in Las Vegas, allowing riders can to bring household pets of all species with them on their trip for a $5 surcharge.

Those looking to bring their pet along for their ride-hailing experience are in luck.

“We’re constantly thinking about ways we can do more for our customers,” said Stephanie Sedlak, an Uber spokeswoman. “We have the unique ability to build programs that accommodate unique needs, across different places, for those who choose Uber. Uber Pet is just one example where we’re extending convenience in unique ways and also providing drivers another opportunity to augment their earnings.”

Riders will be able view the Uber Pet surcharge on their receipt, which is added to their upfront price when that option is selected in-app.

Uber expects the majority of pets to be cats and dogs, but all types of pets are allowed to ride, at the driver’s discretion.

Uber offers these tips for those planning on traveling with pets:

— Restrain your pet with a leash, harness or place it in a crate or carrier.

— Assist drivers to keep their vehicles clean by bringing a blanket or towel to cover the seat to reduce the risk of damage or mess.

— Ask your driver if they have a preferred place a pet should sit.

— Do not leave pets unattended

The new pet fee charge does not include riders with service animals, who can ride with their animal free of charge.

Uber drivers can opt out of the service.

“We know that riders already bring pets with them and most drivers are fine with that experience,” Sedlak said. “Some drivers, however, may not want to transport non-service animals, and we want to provide them the flexibility to avoid those trips. To communicate this change, we did share in-app and email instructions to drivers around how to opt-out of this feature last week.”

