Pinball Museum among few free things to do in Las Vegas

Pinball Hall of Fame owner Tim Arnold plays Midway's Hot Shot, a basketball game, at his museum at 1610 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 14, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Pinball Hall of Fame, at 1610 E. Tropicana, was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006.

Charity has always been the driving force behind the museum. Initially people could bring canned goods to donate, in exchange to play the machines. Now, patrons have the option to donate money, but the quarters they pay to play the games go to charitable causes. Many of the funds go to the Salvation Army, and at the end of the year, the staff of volunteers gets to pick favorite charities to receive donations.

The museum is home to around 260 machines, while many more are in storage, totaling around 1,100 pieces.

In 2020 the museum will be moving to a larger location.

