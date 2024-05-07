Plan aims to support small businesses in Chinatown area of Las Vegas

Clark County launched a website to gather community feedback on its plans to redevelop the Spring Mountain Corridor.

Visitors walk in Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Clark County is working on a redevelopment plan for the Spring Mountain Corridor. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County is moving forward with its efforts to redevelop the Spring Mountain corridor around Chinatown.

The county has launched a website, inspiringspringmountain.com, to solicit feedback from the community on its redevelopment efforts and to share any updates on the plan, which is called Inspiring Spring Mountain.

“The Spring Mountain Corridor Redevelopment Plan will create a foundation and a vision for a neighborhood that is focused on cultural appreciation while supporting small businesses, increasing walkability, and attracting mixed-use development and thoughtful investment,” the website said.

People can visit the website to learn more about the redevelopment effort and provide feedback to Clark County officials.

Businesses in the Chinatown area have said redevelopment is needed to address issues around parking, traffic and balancing access to the area between tourists and Las Vegas locals.

“The whole Chinatown district is kind of starting to become a victim of its own success,” Jeffrey Fine, the president and CEO of the LEV Group, which operates the Golden Tiki and the Double Zero Pie & Pub restaurant in the Center at Spring Mountain complex, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s getting harder to have access for locals.”

The redevelopment effort for the Spring Mountain corridor is still in its early stages. A Clark County spokesperson said it will take about 18 months to complete, and there aren’t any estimates on how much money the county will dedicate to the effort. The county has allocated $200,000 to hire consultants to help craft the redevelopment plan.

The Chinatown area could see new projects as land is up for sale in the area, and listing agents say there is interest in developing hotels or mixed-use apartments on the available land.

The Inspiring Spring Mountain website indicates the redevelopment plan will be crafted in three phases and will take in community engagement until March 2025.

