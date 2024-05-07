61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Plan aims to support small businesses in Chinatown area of Las Vegas

Clark County launches Chinatown redevelopment effort
Visitors walk in Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Cla ...
Visitors walk in Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Clark County is working on a redevelopment plan for the Spring Mountain Corridor. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Motorists navigate on Spring Mountain Road near Chinatown on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Motorists navigate on Spring Mountain Road near Chinatown on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shanghai Plaza on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Shanghai Plaza on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chinatown Mall on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Chinatown Mall on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shanghai Plaza on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Shanghai Plaza on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chinatown Mall on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Chinatown Mall on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chinatown Mall on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Chinatown Mall on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas president Cliff Atkinson stands for a portrait inside of the Virgin Hot ...
New loyalty program, bar projects could come post-Virgin casino operator change
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Revie ...
48-hour strike planned at off-Strip resort
Former MGM executive Sibella sentenced in federal court
The Beverly Theater is spruced up for the holidays, as seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Las ...
Las Vegas art house theater launches distribution arm to acquire films
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 10:12 am
 
Updated May 8, 2024 - 7:15 pm

Clark County is moving forward with its efforts to redevelop the Spring Mountain corridor around Chinatown.

The county has launched a website, inspiringspringmountain.com, to solicit feedback from the community on its redevelopment efforts and to share any updates on the plan, which is called Inspiring Spring Mountain.

“The Spring Mountain Corridor Redevelopment Plan will create a foundation and a vision for a neighborhood that is focused on cultural appreciation while supporting small businesses, increasing walkability, and attracting mixed-use development and thoughtful investment,” the website said.

People can visit the website to learn more about the redevelopment effort and provide feedback to Clark County officials.

Businesses in the Chinatown area have said redevelopment is needed to address issues around parking, traffic and balancing access to the area between tourists and Las Vegas locals.

“The whole Chinatown district is kind of starting to become a victim of its own success,” Jeffrey Fine, the president and CEO of the LEV Group, which operates the Golden Tiki and the Double Zero Pie & Pub restaurant in the Center at Spring Mountain complex, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s getting harder to have access for locals.”

The redevelopment effort for the Spring Mountain corridor is still in its early stages. A Clark County spokesperson said it will take about 18 months to complete, and there aren’t any estimates on how much money the county will dedicate to the effort. The county has allocated $200,000 to hire consultants to help craft the redevelopment plan.

The Chinatown area could see new projects as land is up for sale in the area, and listing agents say there is interest in developing hotels or mixed-use apartments on the available land.

The Inspiring Spring Mountain website indicates the redevelopment plan will be crafted in three phases and will take in community engagement until March 2025.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Revie ...
48-hour strike planned at off-Strip resort
By / RJ

Roughly 700 hospitality workers at an off-Strip casino plan to walk off the job for two days after lengthy contract negotiations continue, union officials said Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘It’s pretty insane’: Businesses hope for redevelopment in Vegas’ busy Chinatown
recommend 2
New owner plans to redevelop downtown Las Vegas motel
recommend 3
From near bankruptcy to growth, how North Las Vegas is thriving 11 years later
recommend 4
County spending another $6.3M on buildings in Historic Commercial Center
recommend 5
What could be developed on 21 acres near F1 and the Strip?
recommend 6
1st look at Tiger Woods-backed golf entertainment venue — PHOTOS