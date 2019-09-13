Plaza in downtown Las Vegas unveils newly renovated ‘luxe’ rooms

The downtown Las Vegas hotel’s $15 million renovation focused the top floors of its north tower, incorporating energy efficiency updates and new decor.

Plaza Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel is shown with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman during an unveiling of the hotel's Luxe suites on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Plaza officially debuted its new Luxe rooms and suites on Thursday, revealing new technology, decor and energy-efficient upgrades to more than 100 rooms.

The downtown hotel’s $15 million renovation focused the top floors of its north tower, incorporating energy efficiency updates and new decor. The Plaza also added technology upgrades, including alarm clocks with Amazon Echo Dots that let guests request housekeeping, reserve a pool cabana, make dinner reservations and more.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, helped the hotel-casino unveil the updated rooms.

Changes like this are “involved so much in enriching the quality of life downtown, making it exciting,” Carolyn Goodman said.

The Plaza removed adjoining doors in 16 rooms to create eight new suites. It also added contemporary decor, including laminate flooring, barn door entry into bathrooms, walk-in showers and quartz counters.

“We wanted to see what we could do with these 120 rooms, to truly redo them,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza. “We took them to the studs, there was nothing left here. We took out every wall, every single piece of electrical, plumbing that used to be here and rebuilt the rooms entirely.”

