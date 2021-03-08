Poll: Nevadans optimistic that Las Vegas’ economy will bounce back

Nevadans are optimistic about Las Vegas’ post-coronavirus future, but they believe a full economic recovery is going to take some time.

The Las Vegas Strip is seen in January 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevadans are optimistic about Las Vegas’ post-coronavirus future, but they believe a full economic recovery is going to take some time, according to a poll of likely Nevada voters.

The Nevada Poll, a phone and online survey of 500 likely voters, also indicated that about half of those questioned believe Las Vegans will continue to live with measures that decrease the chance of getting the coronavirus as opposed to largely going back to living as they did before the virus hit.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 26 to March 1 by Washington-based WPA Intelligence for the Review-Journal. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The poll also asked those surveyed about the job performance of Gov. Steve Sisolak and President Joe Biden; the reopening of Clark County schools; and whether they would get a COVID vaccine.

“I would say that voters are optimistic about the future of Las Vegas (72 percent are very or somewhat optimistic), but voters are very cautious about the re-opening: a plurality (29 percent) believe it will take one to two years to recover, while a quarter (25 percent) say two to three years,” said Trevor Smith, research director for WPA Intelligence. “And to that end, a majority of voters (51 percent) believe we will continue to live with measures that decrease the chance of getting the coronavirus.”

For that response, 51 percent agreed the public would continue to live with protective measures, 33 percent said life would return to normal, 8 percent said both and 1 percent said neither, with 6 percent refusing to answer.

In an interview, Smith said most of the demographic divisions by gender, age, socioeconomic status and ethnicity had similar percentages to the overall survey — except by political party on the question of whether life would return to normal.

“The biggest difference here is by party,” Smith said. “There’s a huge difference in ideology. Liberals and conservatives are just completely different people.”

Smith said 61 percent of Democrats polled and 41 percent of Republicans believe we will continue to live with measures that decrease the chance of getting the coronavirus, each a 10 percentage-point swing from the 51 percent calculated in the full polling.

