Poolside mobile ordering now available at MGM resorts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
Guests lounge by the pool at Park MGM on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ordering poolside is easier than ever at MGM Resorts International properties.

The Las Vegas-based company has launched the city’s first in-seat poolside mobile ordering system, according to a Monday news release. Now, guests at select properties can order drinks or food via their smartphone and have their order delivered directly to their lounge chair or daybed.

The ordering platform, powered by hospitality software company Agilysys, is currently available at Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano and The Mirage. It is set to launch this week at Park MGM, NoMad, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur, and finally at The Signature at MGM Grand the week of June 1.

Each poolside seat location will have a chair tag, number and QR code. Guests can scan that code to access a mobile ordering platform, where they can select their food and drinks of choice. After they fill in their seat number, name and payment information and receive their receipt, an MGM Resorts employee will deliver the order to their location.

“The past year accelerated our investment in technology, bringing contactless interactions to every part of our resorts,” Dominique Bertolone, MGM Resorts senior vice president of food and beverage strategy, said in the release. “Our goal is to provide innovative, guest-centric experiences that deliver the world-class hospitality for which we are known.”

