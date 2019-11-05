Popeyes chicken sandwich fight leads to fatal stabbing in Maryland

A fight over Popeyes popular chicken sandwich has led to a man being stabbed to death in Maryland.

Popeye's in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Google)

According to multiple media reports, a fight erupted at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Police confirmed that an adult male had been stabbed to death.

Few details had been released, but news reports did say the fight was over a chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain debuted the sandwich in August. Within about two weeks, restaurants across the country ran out of the sandwich, which returned to stores on Sunday.

