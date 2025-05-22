Popular chicken restaurant to open new North Las Vegas location

This will be the 16th location in the Las Vegas Valley for the chain.

Another ‘Hot Coffee Case’? Nevada resident sues after being burned by coffee at McDonald’s drive-thru

A new Chick-fil-A is opening Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 6585 N. 5th St. in North Las Vegas. (AMG-TheSteet)

A popular fast-food chain is opening a new location in North Las Vegas.

A new Chick-fil-A is opening May 29 at 6585 N. 5th St. The restaurant will bring 100 new jobs to the community and participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which gives surplus food to local nonprofits, according to a news release.

During the grand opening, owner and operator Jason Asay will honor 100 “community heroes” with free Chick-fil-A for a year, and Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Three Square Food Bank in honor of the new location, according to a news release.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, carry-out and catering from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday; as well as third-party delivery, drive-thru and mobile orders from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

This will be the 16th Chick-fil-A location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.