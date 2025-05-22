99°F
Popular chicken restaurant to open new North Las Vegas location

A new Chick-fil-A is opening Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 6585 N. 5th St. in North Las Vegas. (AM ...
A new Chick-fil-A is opening Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 6585 N. 5th St. in North Las Vegas. (AMG-TheSteet)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2025 - 2:30 pm
 

A popular fast-food chain is opening a new location in North Las Vegas.

A new Chick-fil-A is opening May 29 at 6585 N. 5th St. The restaurant will bring 100 new jobs to the community and participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which gives surplus food to local nonprofits, according to a news release.

During the grand opening, owner and operator Jason Asay will honor 100 “community heroes” with free Chick-fil-A for a year, and Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Three Square Food Bank in honor of the new location, according to a news release.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, carry-out and catering from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday; as well as third-party delivery, drive-thru and mobile orders from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

This will be the 16th Chick-fil-A location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

