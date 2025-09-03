Popular clothing retailer to open new Strip store

The two-story store will open in one of the newest shopping centers on the Strip.

BLVD retail complex is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A popular clothing retailer announced the grand opening of an over 20,000-square-foot store on the Strip.

H&M is celebrating the grand opening of its new store at BLVD, a standalone shopping center located on the south Strip at 3747 S. Las Vegas Blvd., on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., according to a news release. The new storefront will be two stories, 23,000 square feet and be illuminated by a 40-foot high LED screen facing Las Vegas Boulevard.

The new store will feature women’s and men’s collections, accessories and the Move activewear line for men, with in-store pickup available for online orders and mobile checkout.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers to the new store will receive a gift card valued between $15 to $200. Others who attend can participate in Simply Modern tumbler giveaways, a DJ, photo opportunities and free coffee and donuts in partnership with Saint Honoré Doughnuts to new and existing H&M members.

