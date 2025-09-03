91°F
Popular clothing retailer to open new Strip store

BLVD retail complex is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
BLVD retail complex is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 3:55 pm
 

A popular clothing retailer announced the grand opening of an over 20,000-square-foot store on the Strip.

H&M is celebrating the grand opening of its new store at BLVD, a standalone shopping center located on the south Strip at 3747 S. Las Vegas Blvd., on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., according to a news release. The new storefront will be two stories, 23,000 square feet and be illuminated by a 40-foot high LED screen facing Las Vegas Boulevard.

The new store will feature women’s and men’s collections, accessories and the Move activewear line for men, with in-store pickup available for online orders and mobile checkout.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers to the new store will receive a gift card valued between $15 to $200. Others who attend can participate in Simply Modern tumbler giveaways, a DJ, photo opportunities and free coffee and donuts in partnership with Saint Honoré Doughnuts to new and existing H&M members.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

