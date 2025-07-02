92°F
Business

Popular clothing retailer to open on the Strip

BLVD retail complex is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
BLVD retail complex is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2025 - 4:22 pm
 

An opening date has been set for the newest storefront at BLVD, the largest standalone shopping center on the Strip.

An Abercrombie & Fitch storefront is set to open at the shopping center on July 4, with a store event following on July 12. The store event will feature a live DJ, shopping experiences and complimentary drinks.

The storefront will occupy almost 8,000 square feet of space, with a multistory facade. It will carry the brand’s men’s, women’s and active collections.

This is the sixth storefront to open at the shopping center, with the current store lineup featuring Lululemon, JD Sports, Puma, Pandora and ABC Stores. Other retailers and restaurants like H&M and In-n-Out have been announced for the center, but no opening dates have been set.

From developers Gindi Capital, BLVD is being heralded as the the largest standalone shopping center on the Strip, with 400,000 square feet.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

