Popular fashion brand opens 1st Las Vegas location

A popular international fast fashion brand has opened its first storefront in Las Vegas.

Spanish-based clothing retailer Mango has a new storefront in Fashion Show Las Vegas, as part of its U.S. expansion. The new storefront will exclusively stock the brand’s women clothing line and showcases a Mediterranean-inspired store concept.

“We are thrilled to continue executing on our expansion plans with our arrival in Las Vegas,” said Mango’s director of expansion and franchises, Daniel López. “This opening reaffirms our deep commitment to the U.S. market, a fundamental pillar in our global strategy.”

Founded in 1984 with roots in Barcelona, Mango is known for its trendy clothing and accessories with a large online and global presence, similar to Zara. Currently, Mango has over 40 storefronts in the United States and hopes to open 20 new locations in 2025, resulting in around 65 stores across the U.S.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.