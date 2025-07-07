Popular pilates-inspired workout coming to Henderson

Founded in 2013, the fitness classes have garnered a cult social media following, with over 140 locations nationwide.

The new Solidcore studio located at The District at Green Valley Ranch. It will replace the previous Cyclebar. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Solidcore is coming to Henderson.

Solidcore, a strength and pilates-inspired workout, is opening a studio in The District at Green Valley Ranch in the former Cyclebar location. Eagle-eyed locals noticed signage for the spot, located next to Drybar, off Paseo Verde Parkway and Village Park Drive.

This will be the first location in Nevada and there is no set opening date.

Founded in 2013, the “high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout on a pilates-inspired reformer,” according to the company’s description, has garnered a cult social media following, with over 140 locations nationwide.

Using the pilates reformer springs to alter resistance, the 50-minute classes are designed to “break down muscles to failure so they build back stronger.” Typically, the studios offers five class types — Starter50, Signature50, Power30, Focus50 and Advanced50.

One class costs around $40 and a packages start at around $100, but it depends on the location. Pricing for the Henderson location has not been released.

Solidcore and The District have been contacted for comment, but did not provide an immediate response.