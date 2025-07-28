Popular salon brand returning to the Las Vegas Strip

A hair salon chain that specializes in blowouts is opening its fifth location in the Las Vegas Valley this fall.

Madi Krause gets her hair done by stylist Jasmine Fletcher during the grand opening of a since-closed Drybar at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas Friday, July 1, 2016. A new Drybar is opening at the shops in the fall of 2025. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

A popular salon brand is opening a flagship Las Vegas Strip location.

Drybar, a salon that specializes in blowouts, will open in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort in the fall, according to a news release. “The new location will serve as a flagship for the brand because of its prime placement on one of the most recognizable and trafficked retail corridors in the world,” said the release.

“Opening another shop on the Las Vegas Strip is a milestone moment for Drybar and our local franchise team,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands Inc., which owns the Drybar brand. “With its scale, visibility, and location at Planet Hollywood, the shop is positioned to be one of our most recognizable.”

Las Vegas-area residents Ana and David Gimpelson will lead the new store, which will be their third Drybar location. Their first two are at UnCommons in the southwest valley and Boca Park in Summerlin. This will be the fifth Drybar in the valley, and the second on the Strip, with shop inside Fashion Show mall.

The new shop will offer the full Drybar brand experience, alongside a full-service bar offering signature drinks to guests during their appointment.

Customers can choose from a variety of services, including a blowout with wash service for $59, an “extended time blowout” for $89 or up-dos for $99. Other services and add-ons are available for additional prices, and cost may vary depending on location.

Different owners formerly operated a Drybar at Miracle Mile but it has since closed.

