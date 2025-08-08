Popular shoe company approved for tax breaks in Nevada

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved tax incentives for several companies that plan to open or expand facilities in Southern Nevada.

What’s the construction at Charleston and Town Center in Summerlin?

A popular shoe company secured a package of tax breaks as it looks to grow its Southern Nevada operations.

Crocs Inc. is launching an e-commerce fulfillment center at its existing North Las Vegas distribution center, which will serve as its shipping hub for all Crocs products across the country, according to an announcement by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The agency’s board on Thursday approved nearly $4.7 million in tax breaks over 10 years for the company.

Crocs is expected to create 70 jobs at an average hourly wage of around $34 in the next five years and invest $80 million into capital equipment over the first two years of operations, the agency said.

As it stands, the company primarily ships Hey Dude footwear nationwide from the facility in Apex Industrial Park, according to Crocs’ tax-incentive application.

Crocs, known for its rubber clogs, acquired Hey Dude in 2022 for $2.5 billion.

Overall on Thursday, GOED approved more than $10 million in tax breaks combined for five companies that plan to expand or open facilities in Southern Nevada.

The companies are expected to bring 619 jobs to the region, spend more than $132 million on capital equipment and generate more than $71 million in new taxes over the next decade.

Cintas Corp., which offers products such as workwear, cleaning supplies and facilities services, is establishing a specialty cleanroom facility in Henderson, according to GOED. The company was approved for around $690,000 in tax breaks and plans to create 44 jobs.

Las Vegas-based precision metal parts company Carson Manufacturing LLC plans to open a manufacturing facility and is expected to create 75 jobs in five years with an hourly wage of $32.

It was approved for about $627,000 in tax breaks.

Emisha Innovations, a tech company that develops software and hardware for businesses, plans to launch an advanced manufacturing and research and development facility in Las Vegas. It was approved for $4.1 million in tax breaks and plans to create 411 jobs at an average hourly wage of around $50.

It is also expected to spend $37.4 million on capital equipment within the first two years of operation and generate $37.4 million in new taxes over the next 10 years.

Additionally, Sport Squad, which manufactures game equipment such as foosball tables and dartboards, was approved for around $105,000 in tax breaks, with plans to establish a warehouse and distribution center in Henderson.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.