Postal service braces for last-minute Tax Day rush in Las Vegas

Tax Day hit the U.S. on Monday, leaving many Nevadans scrambling to get their tax returns filed on time.

According to a statement from the Internal Revenue Service, about 50 million taxpayers had yet to file as of Friday, accounting for about one-third of returns. Rod Spurgeon, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, said stores across the valley were bracing themselves for last-minute filers.

“We’re expecting a busy day today,” Spurgeon said.

Planning for tax day

Postal service offices in the Las Vegas Valley had normal operating hours Monday, with most closing between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Spurgeon said the offices have extra staff members working across the valley today to help make the process go smoothly

“Tax day is something we plan for well in advance,” Spurgeon said. “We make sure we have enough individuals in the parking lot and in the office itself to make a speedy transaction.”

If taxpayers plan to use a street-side collection box, Spurgeon said they should double-check the pickup schedule to make sure their documents are postmarked before the deadline. He also suggested filers post the proper mailing and return addresses and properly weigh their packages.

“If you are not sure about the correct postage, it is best to add additional stamps, or take your forms to the Post Office to ensure that correct postage is applied,” Spurgeon said

Waiting until the last minute

According to personal finance website WalletHub, the average American spends 11 hours and $200 to complete an annual income tax return form.

It’s no wonder then that some push off the filing taxes until the last minute. A 2019 report from WalletHub found that half of those surveyed would rather do jury duty than file taxes. More than 10 percent would rather swim with sharks.

IRS spokesman Raphael Tulino said the easiest way for procrastinators to file on-time is by “hitting enter.”

With so many submitting paperwork electronically — the IRS expected 90 percent of returns would be filed online last year — Tulino said filing taxes in the U.S. is more convenient than ever.

For those who are among the millions of taxpayers who have not yet filed, Tulino suggested filing for an extension or using tax return software that streamlines the process.

The deadline to file for an extension is also Monday, which would push back the deadline to Oct. 15. Taxpayers can file for an extension online using Free File or a paid tax preparer, or they can physically mail form 4868.

Taxpayers can also get an extension by paying an estimate of their due income tax and indicate the payment is for an extension.

“You don’t get an extension to pay, you just get an extension to file,” Tulino said. But “generally speaking, three out of four taxpayers get a refund.”

The average tax refund this year is $2,957 as of last month, according to WalletHub.

Late penalties

The U.S. Postal System said a physical paper tax return is considered on-time if it’s addressed correctly, has enough postage and is postmarked by April 15.

For those whose returns didn’t make the cut, the IRS can enforce penalties. The failure-to-file penalty is generally more than the failure-to-pay penalty.

The fee for filing late is usually 5 percent of the unpaid taxes for each month the return is late, and won’t exceed 25 percent of unpaid taxes. Failing to pay by the tax deadline results in a penalty of half a percent of the unpaid taxes each month after the due date.

