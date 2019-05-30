Price of lunch with Warren Buffett already over $3.5M

The top bid of $3,500,100 is already above the record price of $3,456,789 that bidders paid in 2016 and 2012.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to reporters during a tour of the CHI Health convention center where various Berkshire Hathaway companies display their products, before presiding over the annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, May 4, 2019. An estimated 40,000 people are expected in town for the event, where Buffett and his Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will preside over the meeting and spend hours answering questions. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. — The price of a private lunch with investor Warren Buffett has already topped $3.5 million and the weeklong auction is just getting started.

The online auction that raises money for a California homeless charity started Sunday, and the top bid of $3,500,100 is already above the record price of $3,456,789 that bidders paid in 2016 and 2012.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, does this once a year to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett has raised nearly $30 million for the charity over the years.

Buffett’s first wife, Susie introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there. She died in 2004, but the connection endured.

Buffett says he supports Glide because they help people in difficult situations find hope again in life.