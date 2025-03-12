Proposed Historic Westside apartment project receives opposition from neighbors

The location for the proposed Westside Flats Apartments in the Historic Westside. The 51-foot, four-story, 22-unit, multi-family complex would be located on the northwest corner of Van Buren Avenue and F Street. (Submitted by Oikos Development)

A new apartment complex was approved for the Historic Westside, despite significant neighborhood opposition.

The new Westside Flats Apartments was approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, although multiple community members either sent in or were present to oppose the project.

The 51-foot, four-story, 22-unit, multifamily complex would be constructed on the northwest corner of Van Buren Avenue and F Street. The units will range from one-bedroom 622 square-foot units to 1,055 square-foot three-bedroom units, including accessible and adaptable units. Community amenities include picnic tables, rooftop barbecues and gathering spaces and children’s play areas.

Developer Oikos Development specializes in “exclusively affordable housing,” which they say aligns with the city’s Hundred Plan by contributing to the expansion of housing, density, affordability and availability. Westside Flats would service community members making 30 to 50 percent of the area’s median income.

For those making 30 percent of the area’s median income, a one-bedroom unit is available for rent at $442, two two-bedroom units for $525 and three three-bedroom units at $600; for 40 percent: three one-bedroom units for $605, nine two-bedroom units for $720 and three three-bedroom units for $826 are available; and for 50 percent, one one-bedroom unit for $767, one two-bedroom unit for $915 and one three-bedroom unit for $1,051.

Community members were present at the meeting to express their opposition to the development, with concerns over lack of parking, increased traffic, property values and overcrowding in the area. Cynthia Thompson, who sent in opposition and was present during the meeting, said her property is directly behind the new proposed complex and will “result in a loss of privacy” for her property.

Despite the opposition, the project was approved unanimously and will be heard at City Council on April 16.

