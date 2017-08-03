PT’s Entertainment Group hosting job fair in Las Vegas

PT’s Entertainment Group, a division of Golden Entertainment Inc., is hosting a job fair on Tuesday to recruit servers and cooks at many of the 54 taverns in the valley operated by the company.
New hires will be recruited to work shifts during the upcoming college football and National Football League seasons.
The job fair will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Golden Entertainment corporate offices, 6595 S. Jones Blvd.
People attending should fill out an online job application before the day of the event, a statement from the company advised.
PT’s Entertainment Group is the largest traditional tavern operator in Nevada, which include PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar. The company currently employs 2,500 people in Nevada, Maryland and Montana.
Requirements for tavern jobs:
- Future employees will be hired based on the results of a pre-employment background screening.
- Servers must have a current Southern Nevada Health District card, TAM card and proper work documents.
- Cooks must have a current Southern Nevada Health District card and proper work documents.
- Applicants must fill out an online application before the event, found under PT’s Entertainment Group section at www.goldenent.com.