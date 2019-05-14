PT’s hosting job fair for taverns across Las Vegas Valley

PT’s Taverns is hosting a job fair next week in Las Vegas to fill about 65 positions for its taverns across the valley, including a new Sierra Gold location opening soon.

PT's Tavern at Decatur and Warm Springs in Las Vegas. (PT's Entertainment Group)

PT’s is looking to fill both front of house and back of house positions including kitchen managers, chefs, line cooks, food runners, servers, bartenders and dishwashers, the company said in a news release.

A spokeswoman for PT’s said it expects to hire about 40 back of house positions, 15-20 bartenders and 10-12 servers.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at PT’s Ranch, 2430 E. Pebble Road, on Wednesday, May 22.

