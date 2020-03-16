Public Utilities Commission of Nevada closing to the public

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is closing its Las Vegas and Carson City offices to the public “until further notice.”

The announcement comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Sunday briefing, in which he directed state agencies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The PUC is a regulatory agency that ensures investor-owned utilities — such as NV Energy and Southwest Gas — comply with laws enacted by the Nevada Legislature.

