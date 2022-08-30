Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin

Not long after Sandra Morgan made NFL history, the football boss purchased some new digs in Las Vegas.

Not long after Sandra Morgan made NFL history, the Raiders’ new boss purchased some new digs in Las Vegas.

Morgan, the football league’s first Black female team president, and her husband, Don, bought a two-story, 4,445-square-foot house in Summerlin for nearly $2 million, Clark County records show.

The sale, by luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers, closed July 26, almost three weeks after the Raiders announced her hiring.

The house has a large, open floor plan and views of the Strip, said Clear Sky Realty owner Alicia Taylor, who represented the Morgans in the purchase.

“That’s the selling point of the house,” Taylor said of the views.

The new owners are also gutting the place, she noted.

House hunters who buy from builders in Southern Nevada are routinely able to pick out flooring, paint colors and other features, but the Morgans bought a designed and finished product after a previous buyer fell through, Taylor said.

It was built in 2021, according to county records, and Taylor said it was monochrome inside.

“The house was all gray … and not an exciting gray, either,” Taylor said.

Morgan went under contract to buy the house before her new job with the Raiders was unveiled, Taylor said.

According to the home’s listing history on Zillow, it was priced at almost $2.4 million in April and then dropped to nearly $2.3 million on June 11. A sale was pending starting June 29.

The Raiders on Tuesday did not respond to a request for comment from Morgan. A spokeswoman for Toll Brothers said no one was available for an interview about the sale.

Morgan, who grew up in Las Vegas and went to Eldorado High School, is a former casino-industry litigator. She later served as North Las Vegas’ city attorney and as chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

She resigned from the Control Board in fall 2020.

Morgan joined the board of directors at casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. last year but stepped down in July because of her new job with the Raiders, according to a securities filing.

Last year, Morgan also joined the board of Las Vegas-based ultra-low-cost airline Allegiant Travel Co., the naming-rights sponsor for the Raiders’ 65,000-seat stadium near the Strip. She is still on Allegiant’s board, the carrier confirmed Tuesday.

Morgan was hired to lead the Raiders after a tumultuous period for the team.

Former president Marc Badain resigned last summer, and Raiders owner Mark Davis later said that Badain and a few other top executives left because of “accounting irregularities,” according to published reports.

Ex-coach Jon Gruden also resigned last fall in the wake of news reports detailing his use of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments in emails over the years.

Moreover, women who used to work for the Raiders alleged a troubling pattern of harassment, forced demotions and unequal treatment.

