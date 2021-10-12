Raising Cane’s corporate workers pitch in during labor shortage

A fast food chain is deploying corporate workers to its restaurants amid the nation’s ongoing labor shortage — including a chief executive in Las Vegas.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is seen at 1120 E. Flamingo in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

AJ Kumaran, co-CEO and COO, stands outside a Raising Canes restaurant. (Raising Canes)

A fast-food chain is deploying corporate workers to its restaurants amid the nation’s ongoing labor shortage — including a chief executive in Las Vegas.

Chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s began deploying about 250 of its corporate staff to some of its approximately 580 stores in more than 30 states and the Middle East, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said. The company employs about 40,000 people systemwide.

The move, which began last week and will last roughly until positions are filled, is part of the privately held company’s goal to reach 50,000 in 50 days, it said. It’s part of a larger plan to add more than 100 restaurants in 10 new markets over the next six months.

Faced with this growth, corporate workers are volunteering to work in restaurants as a set of helping hands, and to run employee recruitment booths.

AJ Kumaran, co-CEO and COO, said he worked in the Las Vegas Valley for about three days beginning Thursday. He donned the red Cane’s polo at locations in Henderson, North Las Vegas and on Tropicana Avenue, primarily helping keep up with sanitation demands.

“It’s the gesture that helps the most,” he said Monday. “Me cooking chicken is not a pretty sight, but it’s what I can do if help is needed.”

Raising Cane’s requires its corporate employees to train as cashiers and fry cooks, as well — Kumaran even noted his title includes the two jobs. A recently hired executive spent three and a half months working in restaurants before joining the corporate team, he said.

Raising Cane’s nationwide are noticing the labor shortage, Kumaran said. Hiring in Las Vegas, in particular, comes at a time when the company plans to open a flagship, two-story location on the Strip later this year. Elsewhere, about 150 restaurants limited their hours or operations because of limited staff.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “There are many theories out there about why the labor pinch exists. I don’t know why. There are many different reasons coming together. We could use a lot more help right now.”

The labor shortage is one felt across markets and something Kumaran noticed while staying on the Strip. His hotel wasn’t running room service because of the staff size, he said. He declined to say which.

The company hopes the volunteer help, along with expanded educational benefits announced earlier this year and planned pay increases, will encourage people to apply.

“In the market generally, I saw a shortage of staff,” he said. “I saw a shortage of Uber rides, of taxi cars. I could feel those shortages generally. But, I also saw that Las Vegas was very busy. It was good to see after the last year and a half.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.