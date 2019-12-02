Rally’s to open second Las Vegas location

Los Angeles-based franchisee Wahid Karas set a December 17 opening date for the additional location at 1900 E. Charleston Boulevard.

The Rally's fast food restaurant on Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rally’s, previously known as Checkers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, will open a second location this month.

Los Angeles-based franchisee Wahid Karas set a December 17 opening date for the additional location at 1900 E. Charleston Boulevard.

The restaurant reintroduced the brand as Rally’s two months ago since the moniker is more familiar to residents on the West Coast, according to Checkers.

Karas has exclusive development rights for the Las Vegas market for the next 18 months and plans to grow the fast-food chain’s presence to nearly 20 locations in Southern Nevada in five years.

The first location at 4175 E. Desert Inn Rd opened in October.

