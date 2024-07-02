Ransomware attack still hurting Las Vegas automotive dealership

It’s still unclear how soon Findlay Automotive’s IT operations can return to normal after it was hit with a ransomware attack on June 10.

Nearly a month after the Findlay Automotive Group’s systems were hit with a ransomware attack, the dealership still can’t process credit card transactions or complete the purchase of vehicles.

The dealership hasn’t shared any updates on its operations and when it could get back to normal since it first shared that its IT systems were down and affecting some of its operations on June 10. The company said it was “promptly” looking into the issue and is working with law enforcement.

Over the weekend, a Las Vegas Findlay Automotive dealership’s service center was open and operating but only accepted cash payments.

Greg Moody, director of UNLV’s cybersecurity program, previously told the Review-Journal that its a lengthy process for a company to recover from a cyberattack especially if the company doesn’t know where in its system the attack started.

In June, at least two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Findlay Automotive in Clark County District Court both alleging the company didn’t properly protect customers’ sensitive information and as a result of the ransomware attack customers face a higher risk of being victims of financial crimes.

It hasn’t just been Findlay Automotive who has dealt with issues with its IT systems as CDK Global, a national software company that provides services to more than 15,000 car dealers, also was hit with cyberattacks in June which caused its operations to be shut down. CDK’s outage started on June 19 and as of Tuesday afternoon CDK said most but not all of its dealers were back up.

CDK didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Review-Journal.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.