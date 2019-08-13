Real estate firm buys property west of the Strip for $42M

MCA Realty said it purchased Las Vegas industrial complex Equus Business Center, seen here, for $42 million and plans to rename it Central Seven Commerce Center. (Courtesy Brower Group)

A Southern California real estate firm bought a multi-building industrial property west of the Strip.

MCA Realty announced Tuesday it purchased Equus Business Center for $42 million and plans to rename it Central Seven Commerce Center.

The seven-building complex at Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue spans 357,608 square feet and is 89 percent occupied, featuring more than 170 tenants, according to the news release.

MCA, of Irvine, California, said it is planning some interior and exterior renovations to the property, including new paint and improved signage.

MCA principal Tyler Mattox said in the release that his group now owns more than 1.25 million square feet of real estate in the Las Vegas area.

