Real estate firm spends $94M for buildings near Nellis

MDH Partners said it acquired two industrial properties that span more than 500,000 square feet combined.

Costco makes big change at its gas stations that members will love

Joann closing its Southern Nevada stores, locations across US

A jet begins an approach for landing at Nellis Air Force Base with the skyline beyond it on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An Atlanta real estate firm has purchased two industrial buildings near Nellis Air Force Base for more than $90 million.

MDH Partners announced Monday that it acquired two multi-tenant properties in the northeast Las Vegas Valley that span more than 500,000 square feet combined.

The firm said the deal marks its entry into Nevada.

MDH vice president James Hwang said in a news release that the buildings, at Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive, in Sunrise Industrial Park, are well-located and have a diversified mix of tenants.

The new landlord did not announce its purchase price. But property records show that MDH bought the buildings for $94 million total.

The sale closed last month.

MDH says it owns or manages around 35 million square feet of real estate in 18 states. Last year alone, it acquired more than 9 million square feet of industrial space.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.