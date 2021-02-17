43°F
Business

Real estate firms plan to build North Las Vegas industrial park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 6:44 am
 
SunCap Property Group and Diamond Realty Investments plan to develop an industrial park in North Las Vegas called SunPoint West, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of SunCap Property Group)
SunCap Property Group and Diamond Realty Investments plan to develop an industrial park in North Las Vegas called SunPoint West, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of SunCap Property Group)

Two real estate firms have teamed up on a 39-acre warehouse complex in North Las Vegas.

Developer SunCap Property Group and project partner Diamond Realty Investments announced plans Tuesday for an industrial park called SunPoint West.

Work crews are expected to begin site work in April, with the first building shell delivered by year’s end, according to a news release.

Plans call for the six-building complex to span 730,000 square feet, according to brokerage firm Colliers International, which announced Tuesday that it represented the developers in their purchase of the site.

They acquired the land, at the southeast corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Coleman Street, near North Las Vegas Airport, in December for about $8.7 million, property records indicate.

SunCap, led by chief executive Flint McNaughton, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and boasts other projects in Southern Nevada as part of its portfolio.

Diamond Realty, which has offices near Dallas and in Los Angeles, is the real estate investment arm of Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp.

SunPoint West marks Diamond Realty’s first venture in the Las Vegas area, according to the developers.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

