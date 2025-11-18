MacDonald Highlands mansion tops October sales at $13.4M

Two homes on the same block in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson set the mark in October as the two highest sales in the valley. The first on Alpine Summit Drive sold for $13.4 million while the second sold for $12.5 million.

The MacDonald Highlands mansion features large pocket doors that blur the lines between the interior and the natural beauty of the surrounding views, showcasing Blue Heron’s iconic biophilic design. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The top sale in October was for a mansion in MacDonald Highlands for $13.4 million. It is at the highest elevation in The Peak at MacDonald Highlands. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The Blue Heron-designed and newly built two-story home measures more than 8,200 square feet with six bedrooms, 6½ baths and a five-car garage. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

There were among 150 sales of $1 million and higher during October, up from 119 a year ago, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. The average price of a luxury home was $2.08 million. There were 13 homes that sold for $4 million and higher, up from nine a year ago, according to Rob Jensen with the Rob Jensen Co.

The $13.4 million home listed by Natalia Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty is at the highest elevation in The Peak at MacDonald Highlands. The Blue Heron-designed and newly built two-story home measures more than 8,200 square feet with six bedrooms, 6½ baths and a five-car garage. It sits on a 0.47-acre lot.

There’s a resort-style backyard with views of the Las Vegas Strip and pool that measures 1,324 square feet, more than double the current allowable size, Harris said.

“Experience the epitome of luxury with fire and water features and large pocket doors that blur the lines between the interior and the natural beauty of the surrounding views, showcasing Blue Heron’s iconic biophilic design,” Harris said in her listing. “Entertain in style with a gorgeous sky deck, outdoor kitchen, game room and spacious guest suites.”

Gianni Sammarco with Huntington & Ellis was the buyer’s agent.

The second high-end sale on the same block was listed by Victoria Crockett of Douglas Elliman of Nevada, while Kristen Routh-Silverman of Douglas Elliman was the buyer’s agent.

The two-story home measures 8,100 square feet with five bedrooms, eight baths and a five-car garage. It sits on a 0.38-acre lot.

The Richard Luke-designed home built in 2025 has a courtyard entrance, indoor-outdoor floor plan, gallery spaces, movie theater, game room, office, two wine and whiskey bars and a glass wine cellar.

There are views of the trip from the primary and guest bedrooms, while the fifth bedroom doubles as a spa with a wet and dry sauna. There’s a pool with a spa and fire lounge.

The No. 3 sale went for $12 million in Southern Highlands.

The two-story Mediterranean estate measures 13,489 square feet with six bedrooms, eight baths and 10-car garage. It sits on 0.93 acres. It was built in 2006.

Thomas Love with The Tom Love Group was the listing agent, while Jillian Batchelor with Real Broker LLC was the buyer’s agent.

Love said the home was recently renovated with six en suite bedrooms.

“The estate offers luxurious amenities, including a chef’s kitchen with designer appliances, stunning new Turkish marble floors, wine cellar and a private elevator,” Love said. “Entertainment is elevated with a state-of-the-art theater and a 10-car climate-controlled garage. Relax outdoors, enjoy the stunning golf course frontage views from your resort-style pool, waterfall spa and fully equipped outdoor kitchen. A detached casita provides extra accommodations, perfect for guests.”

The No. 4 sale was for $6.19 million in MacDonald Highlands.

The two-story home measures 9,185 square feet with six bedrooms, nine baths and a 12-car garage. It sits on 0.48 acres. It was built in 2003.

Brian Nugent with IS Luxury was the listing agent. Kihun Kim with Kim’s Realty Solutions was the buyer’s agent.

Nugent said the estate is on the 18th fairway at DragonRidge.

“This entertainer’s dream boasts a 12-car showroom garage with lift and viewing room, a billiards room with bar and aquarium, theater, game room and fully equipped gym with Strip views,” Nugent said. “The elegant interior features pocket doors, a serene courtyard water feature, custom finishes, fine textures, Lutron lighting and auto shades.”

The Strip-view primary suite offers a retreat and dual custom closets, while a junior suite with retreat and spacious en suite guest rooms provide luxury, Nugent said

“Outdoors, enjoy covered patios, multiple terraces, pool and spa with waterfalls, outdoor kitchen, fire and water features, and private gardens,” Nugent said. “A timeless design blending sophistication and resort-style living within the MacDonald Highlands Country Club lifestyle.”

The No. 5 sale was for $6.05 million in Southern Highlands.

The one-story home measures 6,159 square feet with six bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. It sits on 0.54 acres. It was built in 2020.

Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International was the listing agent while Anthony Spiegel with Lusso Residential Sales was the buyer’s agent.

“Situated in the prestigious guard-gated community of Southern Highlands, this Spanish Modern estate blends timeless architecture with refined design,” Sherwood said in the listing. “Featuring six bedrooms, seven baths and a private casita with kitchenette and entrance, the home showcases soaring ceilings, level-five finishes, Venetian plaster dining and baths and custom cabinetry throughout.”

Sherwood said the gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances flows seamlessly to spacious living areas. The primary suite offers a spa-style bath, dual vanities, soaking tub and oversized walk-in closet.

“Unique amenities include a golf room for 100-plus shoes and 10-club sets, a four-car garage with custom cabinetry, and 27 security cameras,” Sherwood said. “Outdoors, enjoy a resort-style pool and spa, covered patios, outdoor kitchen, putting and chipping greens, six fountains and a sunken fire pit lounge.”

The No. 6 sale was in MacDonald Highland for $5.85 million.

The two-story home with a basement that measures 11,638 square feet has five bedrooms, nine baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.63 acres. It was built in 2004.

Sherwood was the listing agent while Lori Westinghouse-Amicon with Executive Realty Services was the buyer’s agent.

Situated on one of the most coveted lots in guard-gated MacDonald Highlands, this 11,639 square-foot and modern tri-level estate showcases panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, mountains, and DragonRidge.

“A gated entry leads to a tranquil courtyard with a koi pond, waterfall and fireplace. Inside, soaring ceilings, walls of glass and an open layout connect elegant living spaces to a chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero appliances, walk-in pantry and custom cabinetry,” Sherwood said. “Two lavish primary suites offer balconies, spa-style baths with steam showers, dual water closets and boutique closets.”

Designed for entertainment, the home features a media room, game room, wine cellar, two bars and elevator. Outdoors, there’s a resort-style pool, two spas, a tri-level rock waterfall, putting green, outdoor kitchen and expansive patios — perfect for both grand gatherings and private relaxation in one of Henderson’s most prestigious communities, Sherwood said.

The No. 7 sale was in Red Rock Country Club Summerlin for $5.8 million.

The two-story home measures 6,775 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. It sits on 0.38 acres. It was built in 2002.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the listing agent while Lindsay Presswood with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent.

“Experience luxury redefined in this spectacular five-bedroom, seven-bath estate complete with an elegant outdoor bath, refined office, private exercise room and dedicated wine cellar,” Sher said in the listing. “Meticulously remodeled with over $2 million in upgrades in 2021, its 6,775 square feet of newly updated interior exudes modern sophistication and timeless charm,” Sher said in the listing. “Outside, a playful slide leads into the heated pool, complemented by a built-in outdoor kitchen and a captivating fire pit.”

A Lake Las Vegas home came in at No. 8 on sales during October.

The two-story home that measures 5,857 square feet has five bedrooms, seven baths and a three-car garage. It sits on 0.31 acres. It was built in 2024.

Denise Reichartz with IS Luxury was the listing agent while David Brownell with Real Broker LLC was the buyer’s agent.

The home is a new waterfront estate in the guard-gated South Shore of Lake Las Vegas.

“Positioned on the water’s edge, this modern masterpiece offers breathtaking panoramic lake views from nearly every room,” Reichartz said. “Walls of disappearing pocket doors create seamless indoor-outdoor living with auto shades, leading to a 2,000 square-foot patio with a negative-edge saltwater pool and spa.”

A junior primary suite upstairs includes a sound-insulated great room and kitchenette. An elevator provides access to all levels. All guest suites are en suite with walk-in closets, Reichhartz said.