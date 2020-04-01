Record unemployment claims lead to delay in funds
Unemployment insurance office spokespeople urge claimants to remain patient as the state handles record-high application volumes.
Jesus Diaz’s last day of work at the Flamingo was March 15. He quickly filed for unemployment insurance online and got his debit card in the mail shortly after.
But despite the unemployment office’s website telling him he had more than $450 in weekly benefits, calls to Bank of America revealed the card’s balance remained at $0, days after it had arrived in the mail.
With phone lines at the unemployment office busy, Diaz said he was left in the dark as to why.
“We kept checking (with the bank) and there was nothing there,” said Diaz’s wife, Alejandra Rossignoli, who translated for her husband. And with phone lines tied up at the unemployment offices, Rossignoli said there was no way to have their questions answered.
It wasn’t until Tuesday that Diaz gained access to his unemployment insurance benefits.
Unemployment insurance office spokespeople urge claimants to remain patient as the state handles record-high application volumes, but many grow concerned as they wait for their access to funds in a time with no other source of income and no one answering their phone calls.
Record-high claims
While the cause of delayed access to benefits varies case by case, some are being held up by the adjudication process, according to Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, which oversees the state’s unemployment insurance program.
After a worker submits an unemployment insurance claim (a process that can already take days, as the system’s phone lines are kept busy), the benefits aren’t automatically sent out by the department, Mendez said.
Instead, a state employee must individually approve each claim as part of the adjudication process.
That means all 92,298 regular initial unemployment insurance claims submitted for the week ending March 21 must be individually reviewed. It’s far more than the office is used to handling at one time; the previous high was 8,945 for the week ending Jan. 10, 2009.
“We’ve never been in this situation before,” Mendez said. “The entire department is experiencing this level (of claimants) for the first time.”
This adjudication process can take place even after a claimant has received a debit card in the mail, causing confusion among some claimants.
A ‘frustrating’ experience
Diaz is far from the only one who’s had to wait to use his debit card.
Mary O’Connor, a former Westgate worker, said she submitted her claim March 19 and received her card in the mail three days later.
It took 12 days before it had access to her benefits, though. While she waited, she said she placed numerous calls to the already overworked unemployment office phone lines and was unable to get through.
O’Connor said she wasn’t worried about making ends meet — she has friends and family in town who would be able to lend her support if needed — but there was only $100 or so left from her last paycheck before the benefits came through.
It was “so frustrating,” she said. “It’s aggravating to everybody I know and work with that they don’t (immediately) hook up the money with the card.”
Rossignoli said she and her husband felt financially stable with her teacher’s salary still coming in. The two have made the most of their new normal, with Rossignoli working from home, their kids doing schoolwork online and Diaz filling his time cooking for the family.
But they know others waiting for their benefits who aren’t so lucky, and still call the unemployment offices daily with little success at getting through.
“There’s no way to talk to anyone,” she said. “(And we don’t know) how long this is going to be. … My husband has friends who are really concerned.”
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.
Q&A for those filing for coronavirus-related reasons
How do I file for unemployment insurance benefits?
All in-person claim filing methods are temporarily closed. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation suggests people file online and access educational pamphlets and videos at ui.nv.gov. There is also a claims call center open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for general support, as well as Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for those who need login or PIN support. The Southern Nevada call center can be reached at 702-486-0350.
Will I qualify if COVID-19 causes my employer to temporarily shut down or lay off workers?
Yes, benefits are open to those out of work and no longer receiving pay from their employer due to the outbreak. People cannot file if they are not working but still receiving pay from an employer, including accrued sick leave or vacation hours. If they are still receiving pay from an employer, they are not considered unemployed.
Am I eligible for any unemployment benefits if my hours are reduced?
It depends on the number of hours that have been reduced and the amount of earnings for the week, but some earning less than $469 in gross weekly earnings may be eligible for reduced unemployment insurance benefits.
Do I still have to search for work during the crisis?
An executive order from Gov. Steve Sisolak waived all work-search requirements for those currently filing for unemployment insurance benefits. As of Wednesday, work-search waivers are good through April 16, when the 30-day nonessential business shutdown is set to end.
Am I eligible for unemployment benefits if I’m self-employed and unable to work during the crisis?
As of Wednesday, there is no program available through the state’s unemployment insurance offices to assist self-employed workers.
Source: Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.