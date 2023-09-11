Refinery snags keep Las Vegas gas prices above $4.50

The average price Monday in Clark County was $4.578 a gallon for regular, $4.067 in Nye County and $4.638 in Lincoln County.

A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. Gas prices in Las Vegas have averaged more than $4.50 a gallon for regular all summer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Refinery issues are reportedly behind an increase in gas prices in Las Vegas and the West Coast, according to industry experts.

Prices had been falling for two weeks until rising an average of 1.6 cents in the past week, said GasBuddy.com.

The average price Monday in Clark County was $4.578 a gallon for regular, $4.067 in Nye County and $4.638 in Lincoln County. Washoe County prices were at $5.169 a gallon.

Some Midwest states saw average prices jump up to 30 cents a gallon in the past week.

“The West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states, said Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Las Vegas gas prices have stayed stubbornly close to $4.50 or higher a gallon all summer with few exceptions.

There might be some relief coming as most of the nation switches back to a cheaper winter gasoline blend on Saturday.

“We should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season,” DeHaan said. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

Only a single station in Las Vegas was selling gas below $4.00 a gallon on Monday, an Arco station on West Charleston was at $3.89. Arco generally charges a fee for using other than cash for payment.

