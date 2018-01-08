Rehab at Hard Rock Hotel plans hiring events

Rehab Beach Club at the Hard Rock Hotel will hold hiring events Jan. 15 and 16 and Feb. 5 and 6.

Rehab dayclub at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Models, servers, bartenders and other such positions are part of the “casting call” held inside The Joint from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement Monday.

The property is at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas.

Model candidates should come in swimsuits and sneakers. Non-models, such security officers, should come dressed in business casual clothing.

