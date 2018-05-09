Reno, Flirtey among 10 chosen nationally for drone partnership

The city of Reno and Nevada-based Flirtey grabbed a coveted spot in a highly competitive federal drone program.

Flirtey pioneered the first FAA-approved fully autonomous drone delivery in an urban environment on March 25, 2015 in Hawthorne. (Flirtey)

Flirtey pioneered the first FAA-approved fully autonomous drone delivery in an urban environment on March 25, 2015 in Hawthorne. (Flirtey)

The city of Reno and Nevada-based Flirtey grabbed a coveted spot in a highly competitive federal drone program.

A collaboration between Reno and Flirtey, a Nevada-based drone-delivery service company, was one of 10 selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Federal Aviation Administration Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program.

Launched in October 2017, the three-year program was created to accelerate drone integration in the national airspace by allowing state, local and tribal governments to collaborate with private sectors entities.

“I think it speaks volumes of technology and innovation (in Reno),” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Wednesday. “It’s been an incredible last few years with growth on companies we’ve seen here … for us, it really makes a big, bold statement.”

Flirtey, founded by Matthew Sweeny, previously partnered with emergency medical services provider Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority to launch the first drone delivery service for automated external defibrillators in the U.S.

“Based on population density, we believe a drone carrying a defibrillator can, on average, save one life every two weeks in the city,” Sweeny said. The company plans to have its first flight through this program within the next 90 days, beginning in rural areas before bringing flights toward the city over the next three years.

The DOT received more than 140 applicants, including a statewide application that included dozens of partners from Nevada-grown companies and Fortune 50 corporations.

Paul Anderson, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said state officials were disappointed the application was not selected, but Nevada will “continue to work closely with the FAA as one of seven designated UAS test sites and look for new opportunities to accelerate the integration of the technology into our airspace, economy and daily lives for the benefit of all Nevadans.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@review-journal.com or (702)383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.