Restaurant operator, accounting firm moving into Two Summerlin

The six-story Las Vegas office building known as Two Summerlin, pictured Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, was developed by Howard Hughes Corp. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. signed two more tenants for its new office building near the Golden Knights’ practice rink.

Restaurant operator JRS Hospitality and accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen, or CLA, are taking space at Two Summerlin, the six-story building near City National Arena and Red Rock Resort, according to an announcement Tuesday from Dallas-based Howard Hughes.

CLA plans to occupy about 9,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the suburban Las Vegas building and move in at year’s end. JRS plans to take around 8,000 square feet on the same floor and move there in March, the landlord said.

The building’s first tenant, corporate law firm Greenberg Traurig, moved in this summer. It occupies about 16,000 square feet on the top floor.

Howard Hughes has said that the 145,000-square-foot building, 10845 Griffith Peak Drive, was a $49 million project.

