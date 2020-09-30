Retail association objects to new requirement to post capacity

Venues and businesses prepping their spaces to accept larger groups after Gov. Steve Sisolak eased COVID-19 gathering restrictions must add one more item to their to-do list.

Chairs at a bar in the Flamingo Las Vegas are spaced out to maintain social distance on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bars were allowed to reopen at midnight for the first time since coronavirus shut them down. Now they can increase capacity, but bars and restaurants (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Venues and businesses prepping their spaces this week to accept larger groups after Gov. Steve Sisolak eased COVID-19 gathering restrictions must add one more item to their to-do list, and one trade organization is not pleased.

Capacity signage must be posted at the entrance of every Nevada business, venue and gathering space effective at midnight, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.

The Retail Association of Nevada released a statement expressing its dismay over the short notice.

“RAN is very concerned that Nevada retailers who have been operating for months are again being asked to change their business practices with only hours’ notice and potentially dire penalties,” said Bryan Wachter, RAN’s senior vice president of government and public affairs.

Under the state’s guideline on social gatherings, companies must also have signs “outlining established protocols” such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks.

