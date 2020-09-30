96°F
Business

Retail association objects to new requirement to post capacity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 2:36 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 2:46 pm

Venues and businesses prepping their spaces this week to accept larger groups after Gov. Steve Sisolak eased COVID-19 gathering restrictions must add one more item to their to-do list, and one trade organization is not pleased.

Capacity signage must be posted at the entrance of every Nevada business, venue and gathering space effective at midnight, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.

The Retail Association of Nevada released a statement expressing its dismay over the short notice.

“RAN is very concerned that Nevada retailers who have been operating for months are again being asked to change their business practices with only hours’ notice and potentially dire penalties,” said Bryan Wachter, RAN’s senior vice president of government and public affairs.

Under the state’s guideline on social gatherings, companies must also have signs “outlining established protocols” such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

