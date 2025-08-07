101°F
Business

Retail center near Las Vegas Strip sells for more than $46M

Ferraro’s Ristorante, right, is seen in the Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Big Chicken restaurant is seen alongside other businesses at the Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shops in the Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, are seen on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
CVS is seen in the Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ferraro’s Ristorante is seen in the Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Paradise Esplanade retail plaza, at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2025 - 10:35 am
 

A retail plaza near the Las Vegas Strip has been sold for more than $46 million, giving a Shaquille O’Neal-backed eatery and other tenants a new landlord.

Los Angeles real estate firm Litwin Management acquired a retail center at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, about a mile east of the Strip, according to property records and business-entity filings.

The $46.35 million sale closed last week.

Brokerage firm Jones Lang LaSalle announced the deal on Wednesday, saying it represented the seller.

It said that the plaza, Paradise Esplanade, spans about 58,730 square feet and is 89 percent leased. Clark County records show it occupies a 5.3-acre plot and was built in 2005.

Located across the street from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the plaza, at 4480 Paradise Road, is home to several tenants, including a CVS drugstore, Ferraro’s Ristorante, Horror Vibes Coffee, Gangnam Asian BBQ, and Big Chicken, a fried-chicken spot whose backers include the basketball legend known as Shaq.

Litwin Management general partner Brad Litwin confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday that his family-owned company bought the property.

In a brief phone call, he said the firm had been looking to buy a property in America’s casino capital for some time.

“We’ve been trying to go into Vegas for a while now,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

