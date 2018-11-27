Retail, office project being developed near Raiders’ Henderson practice site

A local developer wants to build a retail and office project a few miles up the road from the Raiders’ future practice site in Henderson.

Stable Development plans to build a 300,000-square-foot mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, on St. Rose Parkway near Spencer Street in Henderson. (MassMedia)

Stable Development plans to build a 300,000-square-foot mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, on St. Rose Parkway near Spencer Street in Henderson. (MassMedia)

Stable Development plans to build a 300,000-square-foot mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, on St. Rose Parkway near Spencer Street in Henderson. (MassMedia)

A local developer wants to build a retail and office project a few miles up the road from the Raiders’ future practice site in Henderson.

Stable Development recently announced plans for a 300,000-square-foot project on St. Rose Parkway near Spencer Street. The 12.5-acre property includes 8.15 acres that Stable bought at auction in July from the city of Henderson.

That $8.25 million purchase closed Nov. 8, property records show.

Stable founder Lance Bradford said the project is tentatively called The Village at St. Rose but would be renamed by year’s end. He aims to start vertical construction in the third quarter of 2019 and finish the project in 2021, he said.

The Raiders are slated to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, California, in 2020. As Bradford sees it, the football team’s arrival “provides value for us” because, he said, its practice facility could lure other developers who want to build nearby.

Southern Nevada’s construction industry has gained speed in recent years, and Bradford’s project isn’t the only one in the works in that part of the valley.

Barbra Coffee, Henderson’s director of economic development and tourism, said in a news release issued by Stable that the company’s project is in “the most vibrant corridor in Henderson right now.”

San Diego businessman Alan Sauvage unveiled plans last year for a 103-acre mixed-use project at St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road. As of April, Clark County commissioners had approved at least four condo and apartment projects in the past year along Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Rose and Cactus Avenue. Warehouse developer Matter Real Estate Group has also announced plans for a 300,000-square-foot project next to the Raiders’ site.

The Henderson City Council voted in February to sell 55 acres of land, located across the street from Henderson Executive Airport, to the Raiders for about $6 million, half the appraised value.

The NFL team filed plans for indoor and outdoor fields, a training center, office space and a 200-seat theater.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.