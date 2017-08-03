Retail plaza groundbreaking planned in Las Vegas’ Chinatown

Developers plan to break ground Friday on a new retail plaza in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area.

A rendering shows Shanghai Plaza, a planned retail center on Spring Mountain Road at Arville Street in Las Vegas. (Andy Wong)

The 4.3-acre, 80,000-square-foot center, called Shanghai Plaza, is slated to be built on Spring Mountain Road at Arville Street, project representative Andy Wong said.

Plans call for four two-story buildings and a traditional Shanghai architectural style, marketing materials say.

It will be developed by Shanghai Huide Real Estate CEO Wai Tak Ng, who has built high-rise condos and office and industrial projects and was awarded as a “construction hero” by the Shanghai government, according to the marketing materials.

Records indicate his group bought the project site in 2015 for $4.75 million.

The groundbreaking will include lion dancers, Wong said.

