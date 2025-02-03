Retail plaza near Las Vegas Strip destroyed by arson, officials say

The two-alarm fire damaged multiple businesses at Rodeo Paradise. Its tenants included a doughnut shop, check-cashing business, liquor store and dry cleaner.

FILE - A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses at 4080 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A retail center near the Las Vegas Strip that was destroyed in a fire was torched by an arsonist, investigators found.

The plaza, at 4080 Paradise Road, is now being rebuilt and slated to be delivered to tenants later this year. Last week, Clark County spokeswoman Christine Crews said fire department investigators determined that the Nov. 29, 2021, blaze at the property’s former Rodeo Paradise center was an incendiary fire started by an arsonist.

Surveillance video footage showed a person lighting an exterior fire that led to the attic space, Crews said. But the person was “unidentifiable,” so no suspects could be developed, and no arrests were made, she added.

Work crews later demolished what was left of the plaza.

Construction crews broke ground last month on a new 17,000-square-foot retail center that is expected to feature a Dotty’s tavern, a liquor store, a nail salon and a smoke shop.

