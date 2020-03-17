Retailers announce temporary store closings nationwide

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, several retailers are announcing temporary closures, most effective by the close of business Tuesday.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, several retailers are announcing temporary closures, most effective by the close of business Tuesday.

Macy’s, Nordstrom and Williams-Sonoma announced that they will temporarily close all stores.

Macy’s

The closures will extend at least through March 31, the release stated.

Closures include all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

The retailer will provide benefits and compensation to its affected workforce.

“We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through mobile apps.

Nordstrom

In announcing the closure of its stores, Nordstrom said, “The situation is changing rapidly, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have decided to temporarily close all our stores. The two-week closure will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17. This decision includes all our U.S. and Canada stores.”

Nordstrom will continue to serve customers through its apps and online at nordstrom.com, nordstromrack.com, hautelook.com and trunkclub.com — including digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at full-line stores, as allowed by local regulations.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announced Tuesday the temporary closure of all U.S. and Canada stores, effective at 6 p.m. local time, with a plan to reopen April 2.

Laura Alber, president and chief executive officer, said, “Our e-commerce sites, distribution centers and customer care centers will remain open, and we will keep our online order pickup at curbside and ship from store, as local regulations allow. As the coronavirus situation evolves, we will adjust our plans as needed.”

Williams-Sonoma operates Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.