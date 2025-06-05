Review-Journal CFO Stephen Hall promoted to senior vice president

Hall has a deep acumen in newspaper and media financial matters and helps the company across all departments, Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said.

These 5 car colors lose the most value in the Las Vegas Valley, study says

Las Vegas Review-Journal CFO Steve Hall has been promoted to Senior Vice President. He will continue to serve as CFO in addition to his new role. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted Chief Financial Officer Stephen Hall to senior vice president.

Hall’s promotion takes effect immediately. He will continue to serve as CFO, in addition to his new role as senior vice president.

“Steve is a leader in national media finance circles, with a deep acumen in newspaper and financial matters,” Keith Moyer, the Review-Journal’s publisher and editor, said. “His efforts span across every aspect of our RJ operation, in only the most positive of ways. This promotion is well-deserved.”

Hall joined the Review-Journal as CFO in 2018. He manages all financial matters for the company and ensures that day-to-day operations across the company move smoothly.

“It’s wonderful to be part of an organization that continually adapts to meet our customers’ needs, whether in print or digital format,” Hall said. “I had no idea that what began as an after-school job delivering newspapers and then working in various departments at my hometown newspaper throughout college, would lead to a career that has taken me around the country.”

In addition to his work at the Review-Journal, Hall serves on the board of directors for the Media Financial Management Association, a group representing media financial professionals across a variety of platforms.

Previously, Hall served in multiple roles at GateHouse Media, working his way up to vice president of finance. Prior to that, he was a business manager, regional controller and publisher at several local newspapers.

Hall is a native of Malone, New York, and a graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with an accounting degree. He received his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and is a licensed certified public accountant in the state of Nevada.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.