Review-Journal hires new special events, marketing associate

Danielle Reimann will plan and produce events for advertisers, attendees and subscribers, as well as support marketing campaigns for the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal marketing employee Danielle Reimann Thursday, January 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danielle Reimann has been named marketing and events operations associate at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Reimann, who has more than 15 years of experience in marketing and events in Las Vegas, will be tasked with planning and producing world-class events for advertisers, attendees and subscribers as well as supporting various marketing campaigns for the Review-Journal. Reimann also will serve as a brand ambassador for the marketing department.

“It takes a unique and vibrant individual to attract and respond to the diverse audiences the Review-Journal serves, and Danielle is passionate about the community she calls home,” said Wanda English Blair, vice president of marketing at the Review-Journal. “Danielle brings a wealth of strategic communications execution to RJ marketing, and she will undoubtedly enhance our ever-growing brand of products while elevating our current event offerings. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on the team.”

Blair said Reimann was chosen for the role because of her excellent customer service skills and her willingness to roll up her sleeves and hit the ground running to achieve client and project goals on marketing campaigns and Review-Journal signature and community events.

Reimann comes to the Review-Journal after working with Tsikki Thau. She spent 11 years working with the meditation and stress management expert, most recently serving as business development and public relations director.

“I am sincerely grateful and honored to join an innovative team and become a vital part of a progressive media company with such a rich history,” Reimann said. “The Review-Journal’s leadership has entrusted me with this remarkable opportunity, and I am dedicated to contributing to the RJ’s legacy and the community it serves.”

The Review-Journal is involved in many sponsor and community events throughout the year and produces signature events, including the Aging Wellness Lifestyle Expos (spring and fall), which collectively draw more than 10,000 attendees annually. The Review-Journal also produces Nevada’s Top Workplaces and the Academic Excellence Awards.